Angry Sarri starting to see the real challenge at Chelsea

Daniel Storey looks back at the weekend's Premier League action.

Sarri showing clear signs of Chelsea frustration

If Chelsea’s lethargy and meek acceptance of defeat against Arsenal was surprising, that was nothing compared to the angry post-match reaction of Maurizio Sarri. The Italian chose to speak in his native tongue in order to convey his disappointment —and didn’t hold back.

“I have to say, I’m extremely angry. Very angry indeed,” said Sarri. “This defeat was due to our mentality, more than anything else. This is something I can’t accept. This group of players are extremely difficult to motivate. This is not a team that is going to be well known for its battling qualities.”

Having turned Napoli into one of the most overachieving clubs in Europe, Sarri merits Chelsea putting faith in his methods. But it is still concerning to hear such frustration at his inability to get players into line. After the rapid success under Antonio Conte, this Chelsea project is going to be far more difficult to pull off. And that’s even without Eden Hazard eyeing a summer move to Real Madrid.

Newcastle fight on despite the despair

Saturday had the potential to be seminal for Newcastle United. News had drifted through on the morning of the game that a potential takeover was off the cards. Owner Mike Ashley was to be present in the stands, the club were in the midst of an injury crisis and were playing the team directly above them. David Wagner’s departure from Huddersfield Town left Rafael Benitez ‘boasting’ the worst home record in England’s top four divisions.

Lose, and relegation would be a probability.

Despite this club’s best efforts to trample itself into the dirt, they continue to fight on. This was the first time they have scored more than twice in a league game this season, and only the second time they have scored more than once at home. Cardiff City were wretched, wholly unable to take advantage of the potentially toxic atmosphere. But the focus deserves to be on Newcastle.

Salomon Rondon held the ball up magnificently, Fabian Schar stepped out of the back three to cause Cardiff constant problems in midfield and academy graduate Sean Longstaff has played with the maturity of a seasoned veteran in his last three matches. Just as all hope looks lost, back come Newcastle to drag you in all over again.

After a week during which Benitez was the subject of bizarre criticism, he has proven his worth. No Newcastle supporter was ever in any doubt.

Puel may finally have run out of luck

Claude Puel has enjoyed one of the strangest managerial tenures in recent Premier League history. When he is eventually sacked, which may well come this week, half of supporters will consider it a travesty and half will believe it to be the right call.

Puel came with a reputation for dour football — defensive resilience, but providing insufficient excitement to sate supporters of mid-table clubs. If relegation isn’t a likely possibility, the least you should do is try and have a little fun.

The Frenchman’s problem is that as soon as he attempts to release the shackles, Leicester become leaky. They have kept two clean sheets in their last 11 matches, both 1-0 wins.

For all the good surprise wins over Chelsea and Manchester City did, momentum was lost against Cardiff City, Crystal Palace, Newport County, Southampton and Wolves.

With Brendan Rodgers leading the betting to replace Puel, you can see the logic in that strategy. It’s hard to conclude with any certainty that Leicester’s players are behind their manager, and harder still to believe that the owners have faith in him still being in charge next season.

Rashford the big winner of Ole football

Marcus Rashford made his 150th Manchester United appearance on Saturday. He surely cannot have felt in ruder health since scoring on his Premier League debut against Arsenal. Goal number 41 of his club career took the headlines, but there is a vibrancy to him that was sadly lacking six weeks ago.

No player has benefited more from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, not even Paul Pogba. Now playing as a central striker and taking his chances, Rashford has been taken under Solskjaer’s wing. He is the manager’s pet project. An arm around the shoulder, a word in the ear, a pat on the back.

As for Manchester United as a whole, a season has been transformed under the caretaker manager. When Mourinho was sacked on December 18, the top four was 11 points away. United have not improved their league position under Solskjaer, but the gap is now three points and they have accumulated more momentum and goodwill than Arsenal and Chelsea. All the while, Solskjaer’s chances of landing the job permanently grow.

Arsenal’s Ramsey folly exposed

Unai Emery had conceded that defeat would end Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the top four, so Saturday’s victory merits a surge of optimism amongst supporters. Yet it’s hard to watch an Arsenal team including Aaron Ramsey and without Mesut Ozil and not conclude that something has got lost along the way.

Ramsey is the embodiment of Arsenal’s wretched boardroom incompetence, a fine player whose contract was allowed to enter its final year. The resale value was reduced and his likelihood of leaving the club on the cheap or for free increased.

Add Ramsey to Jack Wilshere, Ashley Cole, Wojciech Szczesny, Serge Gnabry, Bacary Sagna, Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Alexis Sanchez, Gael Clichy, Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira, all of whom proved themselves before or after Arsenal and none of whom were sold for more than £30m. Until this club improves at keeping players or selling them for lofty transfer fees, they will never bridge the gap to the financial elite.

Tottenham win but Alli limping off is worrying

It feels like Tottenham are constantly indebted to a Harry — although this time it was Harry Winks and not talisman Harry Kane who sealed a last-gasp 2-1 win at struggling Fulham. Spurs remain well placed for another top-four finish despite the resurgence of Man United.

However, Dele Alli walking off holding his hamstring is troubling, especially with the north Londoners shorn of the injured Kane and Son Heung-min, who is on international duty.

Kane is out until March and a lengthy absence for Alli would give Mauricio Pochettino a headache, who has done himself no favours by selling Mousa Dembele this week.

De Bruyne set to boost City title bid

City sailed through much calmer waters than their title rivals this weekend, seeing off managerless Huddersfield 3-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium to move back to within four points of Liverpool.

The fixture also marked the first time Kevin De Bruyne completed 90 minutes this season. The Belgian’s campaign has been plagued by injury but he remains one of the standout players in the top flight.

Provided his progress is unimpeded by knocks or niggles then his presence could be just what City need to overhaul Liverpool and retain their domestic crown.