NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Andy Reid appointed as Ireland Under-18 manager

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 11:09 AM
By Stephen Barry

Andy Reid has been appointed as head coach of the Republic of Ireland Under-18 team.

Reid has been promoted to the role after a year involved as a coach, replacing Jim Crawford.

Crawford has joined Stephen Kenny's Under-21 set-up as an assistant coach.

A former Ireland international, Reid is currently undertaking his UEFA Pro Licence alongside the likes of Ireland assistant coach Robbie Keane, Under-21 coach Keith Andrews, Celtic coach Damien Duff, and Charlotte Independence manager Jim McGuinness.

He's previously completed his A and B Licences and briefly served as assistant first-team coach at Nottingham Forest for an interim period since his retirement in 2016.

Reid enjoyed underage success with Ireland as a player, winning the European Under-16 Championships in 1998 under Brian Kerr.

"It is a real honour and privilege to have the opportunity to be appointed the Republic of Ireland Under-18 Head Coach," said Reid in a statement released through the FAI.

"Having played underage football for my country, I understand the pathway these young players are taking. It will be a real pleasure to help them along the way.

"I have been involved in the set-up over the past 18 months with Jim Crawford and have seen first hand some of the amazing work he has done.

"I am keen to maintain that work whilst putting my own stamp on it. I am very grateful to Jim for all of his help so far and I can’t wait to get started."

FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter said: "Managing the Under-18's is a great opportunity for him to develop further as a manager/coach. I am sure the players will benefit from his passion and great knowledge of the game."

More on this topic

Next up for Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Di Francesco focused only on Porto as speculation mounts

EA Sports Cup game postponed after heavy fainfall

Bolton fixture under threat as unpaid staff consider not working


More in this Section

Te’o accepts Tuilagi will make ‘business’ decision

All Blacks captain Kieran Read to retire from Test rugby after World Cup

Pochettino hit with two-match touchline ban

Football rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »