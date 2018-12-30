NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Andy Halliday describes Rangers win as ‘probably the best day of my life’

Sunday, December 30, 2018 - 07:59 AM

Boyhood Rangers fan Andy Halliday described the Gers’ 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox as “probably the best day” of his life and put the victory down to showing no respect to the Ladbrokes Premiership leaders.

Midfielder Ryan Jack’s first-half goal gave the Light Blues their first victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side in 13 meetings since the Northern Irishman took over at Parkhead in 2016 and it took them level on points with the defending champions.

It has not been all plain sailing at Rangers for midfielder Halliday since he signed from Bradford in 2015 and he was asked again by boss Steven Gerrard to play left-back, but he turned in a terrific man-of-the-match performance to the cheers of the home supporters.

Reflecting on the result, the 27-year-old told Rangers TV: “Probably the best day of my life.

“It has been difficult over the last couple of years as a team and individually.

“Personally I have been questioned quite a bit over the last couple of years and I stood up to that challenge and showed why I belong here.

“No-one can match my mental character and mental strength.

“I think I have showed this year in my performances that I want to be here.

“Today, there were 11 bodies that gave their absolute maximum, their A game and showed Celtic no respect from the first whistle and thoroughly deserved the victory.

“The gaffer got it spot on in his post-match interview against Celtic at Parkhead (1-0 home win).

“We just didn’t look as if we had any belief on the day that we wanted to get the win.

“We came out of our shell more in the second half and started to cause them problems so when we went for the game plan for today, we wanted to get in their faces.

“Celtic have gave us a couple of doings in the past and today should have been a doing.

“Like I said I have had a tough time but the support I have had personally from the fans has been outstanding.

“I have never experienced anything like that today, the way they were singing my name for the last 10 minutes, I will take that to the grave.”

- Press Association


