Andros Townsend praises “incredible” Palace and says the hard work starts now

By Press Association
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 01:50 PM

Andros Townsend has saluted Crystal Palace for ensuring the squad were not left in the dark.

The winger praised the Eagles for keeping the players informed throughout their enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Palace returned to contact training this week after top flight clubs voted to step up their comeback.

The Premier League action is due to resume on June 17 – with Palace scheduled to travel to Bournemouth the following weekend – after being halted in March.

Townsend told Football Focus: “I support any player who doesn’t want to return to training, they have their reasons and may have health issues. But I can only speak about Palace and they have been incredible.

“We’ve had regular Zoom conference calls, they have relaid every bit of information. Everyone was confident we were returning to a safe environment.

“When we got the green light to return to contact training we were all delighted and now the hard work starts.

“When you are at home for seven, eight weeks and only mixing with people from your own household it’s difficult. You forget people are normal, you’ve been treating people like they’ve had the virus.

“When you go back to training you don’t want to get too near your team-mates but as the days went on and the tests came back all clear slowly we got back to the confidence our team-mates are healthy and safe.”

Andros TownsendcoronavirusfootballPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceTOPIC: Premier League

