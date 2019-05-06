NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Andrew Omobamidele strikes late to secure a point for Ireland's U-17s

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 06, 2019 - 10:28 PM

Republic of Ireland 1 - 1 Czech Republic

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s have earned another draw in the European Under-17 Championships.

Ireland started brightly against the Czech Republic in Waterford's RSC tonight, with Matt Everitt and Festy Ebosele again proving to be constant attacking threats.

Both players registered shots at goal inside the first period, while Conor Carty had a great opportunity to open the scoring but the Wolverhampton Wanderers player fired wide.

The positive play from Colin O'Brien's team kept Czech Republic on the back foot and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had little to do. Yet that opening goal evaded the boys in green when their attacking prowess deserved it.

When the first goal did arrive, it was for the Czechs with substitute Vaclav Sejk scoring with his first touch of the game as he blasted in from close range. It was totally against the run of play.

With Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, Under-21 manager Stephen Kenny, Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan, and tournament ambassador John O'Shea amongst the 2,613 spectators in attendance, it was Ireland who looked the more likely to score next.

They had to wait for it, but Omobamidele made no mistake when converting from inside the penalty area after another set-piece from the training ground paid off for O'Brien's side.

Ebosele was harshly given a second yellow card, and ultimately sent off, but the battling spirit shown by Ireland ensured that they got another point ahead of Thursday's decider with Belgium.

O'Brien will be hoping that a large crowd turns out in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday - just like they did for the Greece game - as they aim to secure passage through to the quarter-finals.

Republic of Ireland: Bazunu; McEvoy, Omobamidele, MacNulty, Furlong; Hodge, Keogh (Holt 68); Ebosele, McCann (Kennedy 85), Carty (Giurgi 75); Everitt.

Czech Republic: Stejskal; Kozeluh, Stary, Hellebrand, Kurka; Hronik, Hajek; Pech, Ritter (Gedeon 85), Wojatschke (Silhart 84); Toula (Sejk 63).

Referee: Rade Obrenovic (Slovenia).

More on this topic

Top Trump: High octane performance means Judd is world champion

Ice Cube and Stevie Wonder among mourners at John Singleton funeral

Police and firefighters to the rescue after ducklings fall into drain

Gardaí called after man's body found at house in Dublin

KEYWORDS

soccerIrelandU17footballEuropean Under-17 Championships

More in this Section

Barr's edge hard-earned win over Douglas

Ballymartle strike 1-5 lead over Milford

Arsenal’s top-four chances hit after being held by Brighton

Eugene McGee 'was without doubt one of the greats'


Lifestyle

Fantastic to get rid of plastic, but we need less to dump in the first place

Making Cents: Teaching the little ones the value of money

Review: Cork in perfect harmony for Choral Festival

Wave of inspiration for Sherkin artist following sea crossings

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »