Andrew Cole is in talks with Macclesfield over coaching role

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 06:36 PM

Andrew Cole is in talks with Macclesfield about linking up with his former team-mate Sol Campbell in a part-time coaching role, Press Association Sport understands.

The former Newcastle and Manchester United striker is being lined up to work with the League Two club’s forwards one or two days a week.

Cole, 47, scored 289 goals in an illustrious career which saw him win five league titles and the Champions League with the Old Trafford side.

He also played alongside current Macclesfield boss Campbell at Portsmouth.

Campbell was appointed at Moss Rose in November and has lifted Macc off the foot of the table, although they remain in the relegation zone three points from safety.

- Press Association


