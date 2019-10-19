News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Andreas Pereira wants win over Liverpool to kickstart Manchester United’s season

Andreas Pereira wants win over Liverpool to kickstart Manchester United’s season
By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 01:01 PM

Andreas Pereira will look to use the hurt of Manchester United’s wretched start as a catalyst to a season-changing victory against table-topping rivals Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have had a lot of soul-searching to do over the international break after the shock loss at embattled Newcastle left them just two points off the Premier League relegation zone.

Liverpool are looking to compound United’s worst start in 30 years on Sunday, when Jurgen Klopp’s men will aim for a record-equalling 18th successive top-flight victory.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford as the old foes do battle and Pereira believes this is the “perfect” match.

Andreas Pereira, left, has made eight appearances for United this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Andreas Pereira, left, has made eight appearances for United this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“We know the fans are hurting,” the 23-year-old midfielder said. “The players and everyone at the club, here at the training ground, hurts.

“Me, even more, because I’m a Manchester United fan and a player and I am here at the Aon Training Complex every day. It hurts not getting the results.

“Everybody is doing their best to get it turned around and I am sure it will happen.

“Everyone is working hard, even harder, and, sooner or later, when everyone is working hard, things get back to good ways.

“It’s a perfect game against Liverpool, a perfect derby, and we have to build up for it.”

Pereira was born in Belgium and plays for Brazil, but he was reared in the United academy and knows how important beating Liverpool is for everyone connected to the club.

“I think you can compare it with Boca Juniors-River Plate, Santos-Corinthians, Flamengo-Fluminense,“ he told United Review.

”It’s one of the biggest derbies like El Clasico – Real Madrid versus Barcelona – and one of the biggest games, not only in England but in the world.

“Everyone will be watching and it’s most important for us, and for the fans.

“I always watched these games at home with my dad and my family. You know, I was always very curious and supporting United.

It’s a perfect game against Liverpool, a perfect derby, and we have to build up for it

“I think it means a lot to us. It’s one of the most important games of the year – it’s the derby and we absolutely want to win this game.

“We will do absolutely everything to win it. I know we’re not living the best moment right now, and we’re not getting results, but I think it’s a derby and it is always a different game.

“Absolutely, we want to win it – everyone at the club, everyone in the team and the staff.

“We all want to do everything to win the game and it can be a nice bounce back and provide a nice lift for us to start getting results.”

READ MORE

Poor record against Manchester United not significant for Klopp

More on this topic

5 Premier League talking points ahead of this weekend’s fixtures5 Premier League talking points ahead of this weekend’s fixtures

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Liverpool fans unhappy with 8pm St Stephen's Day kick-off at LeicesterLiverpool fans unhappy with 8pm St Stephen's Day kick-off at Leicester

Pochettino rules out major changes to his Tottenham squad in JanuaryPochettino rules out major changes to his Tottenham squad in January


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Andreas PereiraManchester UnitedPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

'I couldn’t believe it stayed out': Moynihan misses out on hole-in-one as Colsaerts and Coetzee lead'I couldn’t believe it stayed out': Moynihan misses out on hole-in-one as Colsaerts and Coetzee lead

Liverpool’s eight-point lead would be halved without VAR rulingsLiverpool’s eight-point lead would be halved without VAR rulings

Zidane focused solely on Mallorca amid ‘El Clasico’ postponement chaosZidane focused solely on Mallorca amid ‘El Clasico’ postponement chaos

Mason Greenwood commits future to Manchester UnitedMason Greenwood commits future to Manchester United


Lifestyle

This early 19th-century table is one of a number of Irish lots at Sotheby’s Style, Furniture and Ceramics sale in New York on Thursday (October 24).Irish lots poised to add bite to Big Apple sale

Something for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon, says Des O’SullivanSomething for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon

Des O’Sullivan gives a preview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in DublinPreview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in Dublin

Sunday Lunch costs €45 per person and includes several set courses but with a choice of mains.Restaurant Review: Bastible Restaurant, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »