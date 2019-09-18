News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Andreas Christensen knows Valencia defeat puts more pressure on Chelsea

Andreas Christensen knows Valencia defeat puts more pressure on Chelsea
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 12:24 PM

Andreas Christensen admits Chelsea have to learn quickly from their defeat by Valencia if they are to make their mark on the Champions League.

Frank Lampard’s young side dominated for long periods in their Group H opener at Stamford Bridge but were undone by Rodrigo’s second-half strike.

A late penalty miss by Ross Barkley condemned the Blues to a 1-0 loss as their search for a first home win of the season goes on.

Ross Barkley missed a penalty for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Ross Barkley missed a penalty for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

“All the teams are big teams so they’re all tough games and that’s why it’s important that we get the points at home and then try to compete away,” said defender Christensen.

“All the games are important for us and we have to win them, so from now on we have to get into a rhythm and get the results we need.

“We had a great game at the weekend against Wolves and we tried to build on that, and for the majority of the game we played quite well so that is why it’s so hard to accept that we lost.

“It was a game we felt we needed to win and we wanted to show our fans what we can do at home, especially in the Champions League. It is tough but that is what it is all about.”

All the games are important for us and we have to win them, so from now on we have to get into a rhythm and get the results we need

Chelsea face trips to Lille and Ajax, last season’s semi-finalists, in their next two Champions League outings, making Tuesday night’s defeat all the more galling.

Lampard said: “The reality of losing the first game at home makes the rest of the games more important, particularly when they come next back-to-back away from home.

“We need to have a strong focus on getting a result in one of those games now. It’s still a group where I think teams will take points off each other, because all the teams are strong.”

Chelsea expect to learn the extent of the ankle injury suffered by midfielder Mason Mount in the next 48 hours.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Daniel James absent from Manchester United trainingDaniel James absent from Manchester United training

Fernando Ricksen dies aged 43 after battle with motor neurone diseaseFernando Ricksen dies aged 43 after battle with motor neurone disease

Guardiola will relish the challenge of adversity after Stones injuryGuardiola will relish the challenge of adversity after Stones injury

Pochettino does not think Tottenham are among Champions League favouritesPochettino does not think Tottenham are among Champions League favourites


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Andreas ChristensenfootballFrank LampardValenciaUEFA Champions LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Former Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coachFormer Kildare manager Cian O’Neill becomes Cork senior football coach

England cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedyEngland cricketer Ben Stokes blasts The Sun for ‘disgusting’ report on family tragedy

World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019World Rugby open to larger World Cup squads but requests came too late for Japan 2019

The lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar DonestskThe lowdown on Manchester City’s Champions League opponents Shakhtar Donestsk


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »