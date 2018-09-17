Home»Sport

Andrea Petagna brace fires Spal into second place

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 10:34 PM

Spal have climbed up to second place in the Serie A table after securing their third victory from four matches with a 2-0 defeat of Atalanta.

Their latest three-point haul means they trail only Juventus – champions for the past seven years – and are ahead of last season’s runners-up Napoli on goal difference.

Andrea Petagna’s two second-half finishes have put the Ferrara club on a promising platform for the campaign ahead – and his brace leaves his former club Atalanta in 14th place.

The first came in the 50th minute when, after Felipe saw a header saved by visiting goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, Petagna was well-placed to send the rebound towards the top-right corner.

His second goal came six minutes later, and similarly from close range into the top right, this time via a deflection off Rafael Toloi.

- Press Association


