Andre Gomes grateful and emotional over messages of support from Everton fans

Andre Gomes grateful and emotional over messages of support from Everton fans
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 05:08 PM

An emotional Andre Gomes has thanked football fans for their support as he begins his rehabilitation after suffering a broken ankle.

Everton have been inundated with letters, emails and gifts for the Portugal midfielder following the horrific injury he sustained during the Premier League match against Tottenham earlier this month.

Gomes has had an operation and he is expected to make a full recovery, with the club hopeful he may return to action before the end of the season.

As he begins the rehabilitation process at Finch Farm, Everton sat the 26-year-old down and showed him some of the support he had received in the form of letters and emails.

A visibly touched Gomes told evertonfc.com: “I have a lot of letters here, I will try to take my time at home just to read everything.

“Honestly guys, it’s almost impossible to put into words. I feel sensitive and emotional because of what you have done for me.

“I just need to thank you all. It’s emotion. And I will be back stronger for sure. To everyone, thank you.”

Andre GomesEvertonPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

