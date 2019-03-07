Amond, Collins, and Travers called-up in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad

Newport County striker Padraig Amond, Luton Town forward James Collins, and Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers have been handed first call-ups to the Republic of Ireland squad by Mick McCarthy.

Amond and Collins, who have impressed in England's lower divisions, are joined by fellow goalscorer David McGoldrick, of Sheffield United, who fell out of favour in the final year of Martin O'Neill's tenure.

Also included in the 38-man provisional squad is Aston Villa's Glenn Whelan, who was expected to have played his last game for Ireland after captaining the side in a 36-minute ceremonial cameo against Northern Ireland in November.

BREAKING: Mick McCarthy has named his provisional squad for the upcoming @UEFAEURO European Qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia!

James McCarthy returns to the squad having rehabilitated from a broken leg, while Keiren Westwood, Stephen Ward, and Aiden McGeady also earn recalls.

Shane Long, Sean Maguire, Ronan Curtis, Scott Hogan, and Aiden O'Brien are McCarthy's other options in attack as Ireland bid to end a four-game goalless streak. Nottingham Forest's Daryl Murphy remains in international retirement despite a reported approach by McCarthy.

Injury has ruled out Newcastle United's Ciaran Clark, Preston North End's Callum Robinson, Burnley's Jonathan Walters, and Southampton's Michael Obafemi.

Travers and Liverpool 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher will be part of Stephen Kenny's Under-21's squad for their qualifier against Luxembourg on March 24, with McCarthy having the option to draft them into his senior squad after that. Darren Randolph, Westwood, and the uncapped Kieran O'Hara are the other goalies called-up.

Another player who could make his Ireland debut is on-loan Sunderland defender Jimmy Dunne.

McCarthy's first game back in charge will be a Euro2020 qualifier versus Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium on Saturday, March 23, before hosting Georgia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Kieran O'Hara (Macclesfield Town*), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Jimmy Dunne (Sunderland*), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen Ward (Burnley).

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), David Meyler (Coventry City*), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian).

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Scott Hogan (Sheffield United*), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town), Padraig Amond (Newport County).

*Indicates player is on loan

