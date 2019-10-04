News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Amiens ease to victory to end Marseille’s unbeaten Ligue 1 run

By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:15 PM

Marseille’s seven-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1 came to an end as Amiens climbed to 11th place in the table following a 3-1 win at the Stade de la Licorne.

Luka Elsner’s Amiens team got off to a fine start as, in the 11th minute, Gael Kakuta set up Haitam Aleesami for the defender’s first goal for the Unicorns.

Dario Benedetto levelled with a cool finish after dribbling to the edge of the box in the 23rd minute but, not long before half-time, Amiens reclaimed their lead.

After Duje Caleta-Car fouled Serhou Guirassy in the box, the former Cologne player dusted himself down and converted the resulting penalty.

Marseille pushed hard for an equaliser throughout the second half – Saif-Eddine Khaoui and Hiroki Sakai went particularly close – but Amiens rubber-stamped the win with a stoppage-time strike from Colombian striker Stiven Mendoza.

It was a first ever top-flight victory over Marseille for the northern outfit.


Dario BenedettofootballHaitam AleesamiSerhou GuirassyStiven MendozaFrench Ligue 1Amiens

