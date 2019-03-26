NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Alvaro Morata double helps much-changed Spain ease past Malta

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 10:45 PM

Alvaro Morata scored twice as a much-changed Spain side saw off Malta 2-0 at the National Stadium – Ta’ Qali to maintain a perfect start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

With Luis Enrique missing the match because of family reasons, assistant Robert Moreno took charge of the team, which showed some seven fresh faces from the side which had beaten Norway in Valencia on Saturday.

Morata, on loan at Atletico Madrid from Chelsea, broke the deadlock with a neat angled finish in the 31st minute.

The determined hosts were opened up again in the 73rd minute when Morata headed in a cross from Jesus Navas.

Spain’s comfortable victory saw them top of Group F, with maximum points from their opening two matches.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had come in for Manchester United’s David De Gea, while there were starts for Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya, Atleti midfielder Saul Niguez and Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto.

Despite the new line-up, Malta, who beat the Faroe Islands in their opening match, looked set to be on the backfoot from the early exchanges as Sergio Ramos headed over following a free-kick.

Spain had to remain patient with their build-up, as Saul curled an effort wide in the 16th minute and then clipped another effort over shortly after.

The home side continued to sit deep, happy to stack players across the edge of their own penalty area.

Morata’s looping header was saved with the visitors threatened again before Spain finally made the breakthrough in the 31st minute.

Defender Mario Hermoso chipped a pass to find Morata in the left side of the box who took the ball on his thigh before slipping an angled drive under the goalkeeper.

As half-time approached, Marco Asensio sent a 20-yard free-kick over and Spain were soon back on the front foot following the restart.

Morata sent a free header wide in the 57th minute before Asensio’s angled drive was beaten away by Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

It was eventually 2-0 in the 73rd minute when Morata headed in a looping cross from the right by Jesus Navas.

Real Madrid defender Ramos saw a long-range effort parried by Bonello before the tempo dropped during the closing stages.

Real Betis midfielder Sergio Canales dragged a late effort wide as Spain closed out a comfortable Group F victory.

- Press Association

More on this topic

France sweep Iceland aside in four-goal rout

Danish fightback stuns Swiss

A whole new ball game as fans vent anger

Ireland deliver on McCarthy’s twin ambition

KEYWORDS

Alvaro MoratafootballLuis EnriqueUEFA European Championship QualifyingMaltaSpainMalta vs Spain

More in this Section

O’Gara cools “farcical” talk on France link up

England’s five-star victory over Montenegro marred by racist chanting

Ireland game will be test of our Euro 2020 credentials – Georgia coach Weiss

Mick McCarthy donates tickets to father's hometown club


Lifestyle

When Make-A-Wish becomes a reality

Here’s what you need to know about ‘alcosynth’

Carol Morley marches to her own beat

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »