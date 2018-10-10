Alonso set to extend Chelsea stay, but Christensen has the blues

Marcos Alonso is set to extend his Chelsea stay, but Andreas Christensen says he is running out of patience.

Alonso signed a five-year contract on joining the Blues from Fiorentina in August 2016, but now the 27-year-old left-back is poised to be rewarded for his performances with a new deal.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri recently stated his belief that Alonso has the potential to be the world’s best left-back.

Sarri praises Marcos Alonso, saying the player is doing well offensively and if he improves further defensively, he could be the best left-back in the world. That is all from the boss here but there will be more on the website and app soon. #CHEBOU — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2018

Speaking on Spain duty, Alonso was asked about persistent links with a return to LaLiga and revealed his intention to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso told as.com: “What I can say is that I am very calm and very happy at Chelsea, and that the club must also be with me because, although I still have two years left on my contract, the club have offered me an extension.

“We are talking about it and the talks to renew are already advanced.

“If everything goes well, I think I will renew before the end of this month, in the coming days.”

Andreas Christensen is frustrated by a lack of match action with Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA Images)

Christensen, meanwhile, is frustrated at a lack of match action with the Blues.

The 22-year-old defender spent two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach before returning to become a key member of Antonio Conte’s back three in 2017/18.

However, Sarri’s arrival and a switch to a back four has seen Christensen make just three starts this term – and he is yet to appear in the Premier League.

“It has been a hard season. To be honest, it has been very difficult,” the Denmark international said on bt.dk.

“I had a good season last year and I played a good World Cup.

“I cannot stand to have so much patience again. Now I’m 22 years old and I really want to play.

“In the last three seasons, I’ve played, so it’s clear that I do not see me staying if my current situation is also true in the future.

“It’s too early to talk about when to change if I’m going to change. But it is clear that it is not a good situation for me.”

David Luiz, pictured, and Antonio Rudiger have been Chelsea’s first-choice centre-back pairing this season (Victoria Jones/PA Images)

David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger have been Sarri’s preferred first-choice centre-back pairing, with Christensen starting the Blues’ two Europa League games and the Carabao Cup win at Liverpool.

Chelsea’s unbeaten start to the campaign, winning six and drawing two of their Premier League games to sit alongside Manchester City and Liverpool at the summit, has contributed to Christensen’s lack of action.

He added: “It has been difficult to get into the team, and when we get the good results that we currently do, it will only be even harder.

“It’s a gift for the team, but for me personally it has been a hard start of the season.”

Christensen’s fellow defender Gary Cahill, club captain last season, has spoken of similar concerns.

- Press Association