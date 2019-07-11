News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Allardyce: I turned down the chance to return to Newcastle

Allardyce: I turned down the chance to return to Newcastle
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 07:23 AM

Sam Allardyce has revealed he turned down the chance to take the vacant manager’s job at Newcastle.

The former England boss, who held the position at St James’ Park, from 2007 until 2008, was under consideration to replace Rafael Benitez, who left the club at the end of June.

However, Allardyce told talkSPORT: “I was very flattered that I was considered but it’s that thing… ‘don’t go back.’

Allardyce managed at St James’ Park from 2007 until 2008 (PA)
Allardyce managed at St James’ Park from 2007 until 2008 (PA)

“It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting but it wasn’t for me. I politely said ‘no’.

“I never got to talk to Mike (Ashley, owner of the club). My agent contacted me, I had a think about it and a quick look at the situation and thanked them very much.

“it’s not for me. Maybe if it was the first time around I would have jumped at it. I appreciate the offer but I was surprised, I’ve not worked for a full season.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Manchester United are under no pressure to sell players – SolskjaerManchester United are under no pressure to sell players – Solskjaer

Two people to appear in court over Emiliano Sala mortuary photographTwo people to appear in court over Emiliano Sala mortuary photograph

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Newcastle UnitedSam AllardyceTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footstepsWright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footsteps

‘We are Man United — we don’t have to sell players’‘We are Man United — we don’t have to sell players’

Molloy spoils return to Blues for LampardMolloy spoils return to Blues for Lampard


Lifestyle

Physical activity is essential for children, Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan tell Cliona Foley. They also believe sport does not always have to have a competitive edge to get positive resultsTrack and play: Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan on importance of keeping kids active

Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith talks to Ellie O’Byrne as he faces economic exile from his city.No place like the home spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith faces economic exile from

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »