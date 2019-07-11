Allardyce: I turned down the chance to return to Newcastle

Sam Allardyce has revealed he turned down the chance to take the vacant manager’s job at Newcastle.

The former England boss, who held the position at St James’ Park, from 2007 until 2008, was under consideration to replace Rafael Benitez, who left the club at the end of June.

However, Allardyce told talkSPORT: “I was very flattered that I was considered but it’s that thing… ‘don’t go back.’ Allardyce managed at St James’ Park from 2007 until 2008 (PA)

“It never got to the type of talks people are suggesting but it wasn’t for me. I politely said ‘no’.

“I never got to talk to Mike (Ashley, owner of the club). My agent contacted me, I had a think about it and a quick look at the situation and thanked them very much.

“it’s not for me. Maybe if it was the first time around I would have jumped at it. I appreciate the offer but I was surprised, I’ve not worked for a full season.”

- Press Association