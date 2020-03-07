News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Allan Saint-Maximin ends Newcastle’s goal drought as Southampton beaten

Allan Saint-Maximin ends Newcastle’s goal drought as Southampton beaten
By Press Association
Saturday, March 07, 2020 - 05:25 PM

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy pulled off a number of stunning saves but was not able to rescue a point for his side as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle.

McCarthy gave his hopes of an England recall a boost as Allan Saint-Maximin’s second-half strike secured all three points for Steve Bruce’s men over 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s.

Newcastle had failed to score in their last four top-flight outings, but Saint-Maximin’s 79th-minute goal ended the goal drought as Newcastle moved eight points clear of the drop zone.

The result has come at Southampton’s expense however, as the Magpies climbed above their opponents to 13th in the table.

The hosts fought to keep the scores level after Moussa Djenpro’s red card in the 28th minute, with McCarthy making some crucial saves including one from a Matt Ritchie penalty.

The Saints stopper had already denied Dwight Gayle and Miguel Almiron twice in the opening 10 minutes in an impressive triple save.

Djenepo, returning to the side following a family bereavement, lasted just 28 minutes before being sent off for a challenge on Isaac Hayden.

The 21-year-old winger’s tackle was reckless and he was deservedly shown a red card after referee Graham Scott consulted the pitch-side monitor before changing his initial decision from yellow to red.

Minutes after finding themselves with a man-advantage, McCarthy made another point-blank save to deny Gayle, with the forward putting another opportunity wide of the goal shortly after.

Despite having a one-man advantage, Newcastle struggled to convert their chances, and missed a penalty just before the half-time whistle after VAR ruled Sofiane Boufal had handled in the box.

McCarthy guessed correctly and dived down to his left to keep the score level and deny former Portsmouth midfielder Matt Ritchie from giving Newastle the lead.

The intensity which encompassed Steve Bruce’s side’s first-half performance was somewhat lacking for much of the second half.

However, with just over 10 minutes remaining in the match, Saint-Maximin won the ball on the right side of the pitch before running towards goal and putting the ball past McCarthy as Newcastle found the benefit of the numerical advantage to return to the north east with all three points.

READ MORE

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane rescue Liverpool against Bournemouth

More on this topic

Sharp’s strike and Henderson’s heroics maintain Sheffield United’s European pushSharp’s strike and Henderson’s heroics maintain Sheffield United’s European push

Wolves’ top-four hopes hit by goalless draw with BrightonWolves’ top-four hopes hit by goalless draw with Brighton

Crystal Palace and Watford continue feud, Ayew’s strike settles mattersCrystal Palace and Watford continue feud, Ayew’s strike settles matters

West Ham rue missed chances as Alexandre Lacazette makes them payWest Ham rue missed chances as Alexandre Lacazette makes them pay

Premier LeagueNewcastleSouthamptonSouthampton vs NewcastleSt. Mary's StadiumTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises former manager David MoyesArsenal boss Mikel Arteta praises former manager David Moyes

Frank Lampard defends Eric Dier’s ‘natural reaction’ after fan confrontationFrank Lampard defends Eric Dier’s ‘natural reaction’ after fan confrontation

Here are the results from tonight's League of Ireland fixturesHere are the results from tonight's League of Ireland fixtures

Shane Griffin’s wonder strike gives Derry the bluesShane Griffin’s wonder strike gives Derry the blues


Lifestyle

Some key advice for female leaders.International Women’s Day: 7 ways to lift up other women in your workplace

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »