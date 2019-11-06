All-Island League group to continue its quest despite IFA rejection

The group behind plans for an All-Island League has restated its intention to continue working on its game-changing proposals for Irish club football, despite the IFA in Belfast saying last week that the participation of its clubs in such a cross-border league would not be sanctioned.

In a statement, the self-described “altruistic advocacy group”, headed up by businessman Keiran Lucid and which includes former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, said that while it recognised the gains that NIFL (Northern Ireland Football League) has achieved since its inception in 2013:

“IFA and FAI clubs continue to live in what is a uniquely challenging environment in European professional sport. Not only do they have to compete with GAA and Rugby but English and Scottish football hold significant sway over their support bases. Many clubs live a Spartan existence with significant financial uncertainty, putting severe strain on club personnel.

“Growing the football economy through regular cross-border competition gives clubs both large and small a better chance of keeping their brightest stars at home for longer and helping our clubs qualify regularly for European group stage competition, which will entice our mature stars home sooner and ultimately strengthen the player pool for the two national teams. On this note, it is encouraging to see the two FAs’ openness to cross-border competition.”

The group confirmed that the Dutch sports consultancy group Hypercube are continuing with their plans to conduct “a multi-stakeholder data and opinion gathering process over the coming months, which includes stakeholder forums with the FAs, clubs, players, coaches, fans, media and the governments, to garner all views in order to come up with a structure that works for all”.

The statement added: “Our financial projections are based on sincere and promising discussions with broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders, but of course nothing is certain until a format is agreed and a deal is signed subject to FA approvals, removing the need for a leap of faith on the part of the clubs or FAs.”

Despite the IFA’s objections, the group was clearly buoyed by the broadly “positive” reaction of clubs from both sides of the border when they were updated on the proposals at a recent meeting in Dundalk.

“The consensus was that clubs wish to hear more,” they say. “Accordingly, we plan to continue with the road map we have outlined.”