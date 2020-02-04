All-Cork tie in FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

There will be an all-Cork tie in the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup quarter-finals.
Ringmahon Rangers are set to welcome College Corinthians in a local derby, guaranteeing a Munster Senior League representative in the final four.
St Mochtas will travel to St Kevin's Boys in the other confirmed game.
Malahide United will welcome either Crumlin United or Maynooth University Town, while Killester Donnycarney will play either Kilnamanagh or Cockhill Celtic.
Avondale United are the reigning champions, beating Crumlin in last year's final.
FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Quarter-Finals Draw
St Kevin's Boys v St Mochtas
Malahide United v Crumlin United/Maynooth University Town
Killester Donnycarney v Kilnamanagh/Cockhill Celtic
Ringmahon Rangers v College Corinthians
Fixtures set to be played on or before February 23.
FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Round Four replays
February 9 - Crumlin United v Maynooth University Town
February 16 - Kilnamanagh v Cockhill Celtic