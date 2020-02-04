News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

All-Cork tie in FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 01:25 PM

There will be an all-Cork tie in the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup quarter-finals.

Jack Cairns of Ringmahon Rangers in action against Avondale United in the Beamish Stout Munster Senior League Premier Division. Picture Denis Minihane
Jack Cairns of Ringmahon Rangers in action against Avondale United in the Beamish Stout Munster Senior League Premier Division. Picture Denis Minihane

Ringmahon Rangers are set to welcome College Corinthians in a local derby, guaranteeing a Munster Senior League representative in the final four.

St Mochtas will travel to St Kevin's Boys in the other confirmed game.

Malahide United will welcome either Crumlin United or Maynooth University Town, while Killester Donnycarney will play either Kilnamanagh or Cockhill Celtic.

Avondale United are the reigning champions, beating Crumlin in last year's final.

FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Quarter-Finals Draw

St Kevin's Boys v St Mochtas

Malahide United v Crumlin United/Maynooth University Town

Killester Donnycarney v Kilnamanagh/Cockhill Celtic

Ringmahon Rangers v College Corinthians

Fixtures set to be played on or before February 23.

FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Round Four replays

February 9 - Crumlin United v Maynooth University Town

February 16 - Kilnamanagh v Cockhill Celtic

More on this topic

Critchley says Klopp could phone in a message during Shrewsbury replayCritchley says Klopp could phone in a message during Shrewsbury replay

Rovers B ‘not a mad thing’Rovers B ‘not a mad thing’

Dalton’s double helps UCC into semi-finalsDalton’s double helps UCC into semi-finals

Roy O'Donovan 'ready to go' as he links up with Wes Hoolahan after deadline day moveRoy O'Donovan 'ready to go' as he links up with Wes Hoolahan after deadline day move

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

McGreevy top scores as St Finbarr’s get Kelleher Shield defence off to fine startMcGreevy top scores as St Finbarr’s get Kelleher Shield defence off to fine start

Confusion reigns over Tipperary-Limerick ‘draw’Confusion reigns over Tipperary-Limerick ‘draw’

Without AIL, Ireland U20s 'would be in serious, serious strife' says head coach McNamara Without AIL, Ireland U20s 'would be in serious, serious strife' says head coach McNamara

Chris Robshaw to leave Harlequins after 16 yearsChris Robshaw to leave Harlequins after 16 years


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »