All-Cork tie in FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-finals

There will be an all-Cork tie in the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup quarter-finals.

Jack Cairns of Ringmahon Rangers in action against Avondale United in the Beamish Stout Munster Senior League Premier Division. Picture Denis Minihane

Ringmahon Rangers are set to welcome College Corinthians in a local derby, guaranteeing a Munster Senior League representative in the final four.

St Mochtas will travel to St Kevin's Boys in the other confirmed game.

Malahide United will welcome either Crumlin United or Maynooth University Town, while Killester Donnycarney will play either Kilnamanagh or Cockhill Celtic.

Avondale United are the reigning champions, beating Crumlin in last year's final.

FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Quarter-Finals Draw

St Kevin's Boys v St Mochtas

Malahide United v Crumlin United/Maynooth University Town

Killester Donnycarney v Kilnamanagh/Cockhill Celtic

Ringmahon Rangers v College Corinthians

Fixtures set to be played on or before February 23.

FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup - Round Four replays

February 9 - Crumlin United v Maynooth University Town

February 16 - Kilnamanagh v Cockhill Celtic