Alisson on Leicester gaffe: 'I won't be stupid to make the same mistake'

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - 04:52 PM

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson insists he will not make the same mistake again after his gaffe against Leicester.

The Brazil international gifted the Foxes a goal in Liverpool's 2-1 win when he was robbed by Kelechi Iheanacho and Rachid Ghezzal scored.

Alisson dithered on Virgil Van Dyke's poor back pass to allow Iheanacho to steal the ball and cross for Ghezzal.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino had put the leaders 2-0 ahead before Alisson's error but they held on to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season.

"It was a 'reading the play' mistake by me," Alisson told ESPN Brasil. "I didn't receive that good of a pass, we talked about that in the locker room, I spoke to Virgil, it wasn't that good of a pass.

"I also had all the conditions to kick the ball away and tried to keep playing, keep the possession. Everyone analyses the games. Obviously, I won't be stupid to make the same mistake.

"We have to learn from our mistakes. But it's part of my game, I won't be arrogant in saying that I will keep doing this. We have to learn from our mistakes.

"If it's necessary, the dribble has to be the last resource. Unfortunately, today it caused that goal.

"I think that it was a foul, but we can't support ourselves on that. In this kind of play, here in the Premier League, not every collision is a foul. In my opinion, it was, but it's part of the game, we can't give room for that to happen on the pitch."


