Alisson Becker ‘annoyed at conceding stupid goals’ as he targets clean sheets

By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 03:53 PM

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is annoyed by a lack of clean sheets but manager Jurgen Klopp insists there are more important targets to focus on.

Three different goalkeepers have kept just three clean sheets in all competitions this season, with Becker yet to record a shut-out.

He was unbeaten in the first 39 minutes of the opening Premier League match of the season before being forced off with a calf injury which ruled him out for two months.

And the Brazil keeper was two minutes away from keeping his first clean sheet in Genk two weeks ago until he was beaten by Stephen Odey to make the score 4-1.

“It annoys me always when we concede stupid goals,” Alisson said.

“This annoys my team-mates also because when we go on to the pitch we always have a common goal to win the game and keep the clean sheet.

“When you keep the clean sheet you are closer to the victory, at least you have a draw.

“When an opponent scores with quality you cannot do anything different. That is OK and you need to accept that, it is part of the game.

“But I think we can do better in the concentration aspect. For example, against Genk we conceded a goal in the 88th minute and this annoyed me and the rest of the team.

“When you concede a goal in a difficult moment, the games become more difficult so we need to work better on that if we want to do great things this season.

“We need to learn from these moments to make sure they do not happen again.”

Klopp, however, takes a more pragmatic view.

“Our main target is not to keep clean sheets, we want to keep them but we have to be creative,” he said.

“For me, it is more important opponents don’t create against us. If they score with their one goal, it is not nice.

“I can imagine it annoys the goalkeeper but he is as happy when we win games as the others.

“He will have clean sheets this season and there will be games where we defend all the situations perfectly.”

