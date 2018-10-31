Home»Sport

Ali Reghba swoops as Bohemians beat Shamrock Rovers to U19 glory

Wednesday, October 31, 2018 - 05:15 AM

Shamrock Rovers 0 - 1 Bohemians

Ali Reghba proved the hero last night as champions Bohemians held onto their title by edging out old rivals Shamrock Rovers in the U19 SSE Airtricity League final at Tallaght Stadium.

Reghba, the Ireland U19 striker attracting attention from Leicester and Middlesborough, bagged the winner six minutes before the break.

The first-team forward latched onto a through-ball from Promise Omochere before rounding Kian Clarke and tapping to an empty net.

Despite Rovers upping the tempo in the second half, striking the bar from Dean Williams’ shot, it is Craig Sexton’s side who will represent Ireland in the Champions League again next season.

Ryan Graydon should have fired the Gypsies ahead on 10 minutes when he broke clear, only to scuff his shot.

With both teams wasteful, it took Reghba to stay calm for the game’s decisive moment. Backed by the majority of the 1,300 fans inside the ground, Rovers responded well seeking an equaliser.

And in the last chance of the night to force extra-time, Brandon Kavanagh flashed a free-kick wide of the post.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: K Clarke; C Collins, A O’Connor, S Callan, C Gleeson; A Bolger, D Prendergast (T Oluwa 81 – E Abulu 90); E Lawal, B Kavanagh, K Cunningham (E White 72); D Williams.

BOHEMIANS: S Bohan; A Lyons, M Byrne, L Rock, P Adigun; D Thornton, J Hamilton; P Omochere, R Graydon (C McMullan 87), D Grant (C Mageruson 63); A Reghba.

Ref: A Patchell.


KEYWORDS

SportSoccerBohemiansShamrock Rovers

Related Articles

Stephen Kenny not ‘playing games’ with Pat Hoban injury

Leicester to play Cardiff on Saturday in wake of tragic helicopter crash

Five unorthodox sporting venues

New Ipswich boss Paul Lambert: Don’t judge me on my past

More in this Section

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni fined by FA for celebration against Manchester United

Five unorthodox sporting venues

Wembley and Tottenham to share four NFL fixtures in 2019

Gianfranco Zola not surprised by Frank Lampard’s impressive start to management


Breaking Stories

Russian master returns Leeside for the production of 'The Nutcracker'

Game Tech: Redemption in harsh wild west

Spooky news: Six ghosts to make the headlines

Bradley Cooper’s hairy chest revival is mane attraction of A Star is Born

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »