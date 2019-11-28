News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alfredo Morelos scores twice but Rangers are held

Alfredo Morelos scores twice but Rangers are held
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 08:33 PM

Rangers were made to wait to seal a place in the last 32 of the Europa League despite Alfredo Morelos’ record-breaking double securing a 2-2 draw with Feyenoord.

The Colombian became the first Rangers player to score in four consecutive European clashes when he cancelled out Jans Toornstra’s opener in Rotterdam.

Morelos then left De Kuip stunned as he struck his 13th European goal of the campaign shortly afterwards to smash Henrik Larsson’s 16-year-old record for the most goals netted in a single season for a Scottish club.

Steven Gerrard’s men were on the brink of securing a place in the knock-out rounds but Morelos’ international colleague Luis Sinisterra grabbed an equaliser for Dick Advocaat’s team.

There was further disappointment coming from Berne where Porto – who had to match Rangers’ result to deny the Scots qualification with a game to spare – came from a goal down to snatch victory against Young Boys.

However, the Light Blues did move to the top of Group G and will seal qualification with a draw against the Swiss outfit at Ibrox in a fortnight’s time.

It was past versus present on the touchline as former Ibrox boss Advocaat came up against current incumbent Gerrard.

Rangers players celebrate with Alfredo Morelos (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)
Rangers players celebrate with Alfredo Morelos (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)

Most were expecting fireworks on the field but the game would have been hard-pushed to match the spectacular firework display launched from behind the stand housing the Feyenoord ultras before kick-off.

The Rangers faithful responded with a show of banners and flares, which is likely to lead to a UEFA investigation, but how Gerrard had wished his side had possessed even a fraction of that explosiveness during the opening half.

The closest the visitors came to troubling Feyenoord goalkeeper Nick Marsman was in the second minute as Morelos poked the ball wide after Ryan Kent had led an early breakaway.

But creativity was in short supply as the hosts gradually took control.

There was some good news as Young Boys took the lead against Porto but Gerrard would have been much more concerned with what was going on in front of him as Feyenoord regularly raided down his team’s flanks.

There was a nervousness that seemed to grip Rangers whenever they faced a set-piece delivery. That was evident as early as the 18th minute when Filip Helander was slow getting off the ground, allowing Eric Botteghin to connect with Orkun Kokcu’s corner.

Allan McGregor produced a brilliant stop to keep the scores level before Leroy Fer’s rebound attempt clipped a post on its way to safety.

But luck was against Gers in the 33rd minute as Feyenoord struck.

Feyenoord’s Luis Sinisterra celebrates his equaliser (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)
Feyenoord’s Luis Sinisterra celebrates his equaliser (Peter Dejong/AP/PA)

Borna Barisic did his team no favours as he headed a loose ball back into traffic queuing on the edge of the box.

The rapid exchange of first-time passes between Toornstra and Sam Larsson was top quality but there was little doubt Holland international Toornstra’s strike was flying wide before it clipped Helander’s knee to leave McGregor beaten.

Rangers looked relieved to get in at the break only one down, yet within seven minutes of the restart they were level.

Kent collected Steve Davis’ pinpoint 40-yard pass before cutting inside Lutsharel Geertruida to deliver a cross which Morelos sent back across Marsman with a lethal nod of his head.

The Dutch hosts should have known better than to allow Morelos to drift in between centre-backs Botteghin and Marcos Senesi and they paid the price as the striker flicked another header into the top corner to put Rangers ahead after 65 minutes – his 24th goal in all competitions this season.

The Rangers faithful were in raptures, but their joy was curtailed just three minutes later as Sinisterra broke clear. Dancing one way then the other, he sat Helander on his backside before clipping his finish over McGregor.

Feyenoord were still bottom of the group and threw everything at Gerrard’s men in search of an equaliser but they stood strong to ensure they remain the masters of their own destiny in two weeks’ time.

More on this topic

Wolves join Braga in last 32 despite second-half collapseWolves join Braga in last 32 despite second-half collapse

Young Manchester United side slump to defeat in freezing AstanaYoung Manchester United side slump to defeat in freezing Astana

Solskjaer wants players to find scoring form against Partizan BelgradeSolskjaer wants players to find scoring form against Partizan Belgrade

Unai Emery remains defiant as Arsenal pegged back by VitoriaUnai Emery remains defiant as Arsenal pegged back by Vitoria

UEFA Europa LeagueFeyenoordRangersFeyenoord vs RangersStadion FeijenoordTOPIC: Europa League

More in this Section

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Sport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaíSport Ireland refer independent audit of FAI to the gardaí

Grand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agendaGrand National hat-trick still on Tiger Roll agenda

Celtic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in finesCeltic chief Lawwell claims fans have cost club €500,000 in fines


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »