News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alexis Sanchez undergoes surgery on ankle injury

Alexis Sanchez undergoes surgery on ankle injury
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:46 PM

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez has undergone successful surgery on his injured ankle.

The Chilean, on loan at the Serie A club from Manchester United, was diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and tendon damage on Tuesday after sustaining the injury on international duty.

Inter have now confirmed the 30-year-old travelled to Barcelona and had surgery on his left ankle on Wednesday afternoon.

An Inter statement on their official website read: “Alexis Sanchez was in Barcelona this morning for consultation with Dr Ramon Cugat.

“The visit confirmed the diagnosis of the Inter medical staff and the decision was made to proceed with surgery on the left ankle.

“The operation was performed in the afternoon on the peroneus longus tendon and it went exactly as planned.”

Inter did not put a timescale on Sanchez’s recovery but reports in Italy have suggested 12 weeks.

Sanchez joined Inter on a season-long loan in August after failing to impress at Old Trafford and has scored once in four appearances for the Italian outfit.

His solitary goal came in a 3-1 win at Sampdoria last month before he was sent off in the same game for a second yellow card.

READ MORE

Juan Mata says win over Liverpool can turn around Manchester United’s season

More on this topic

Juan Mata says win over Liverpool can turn around Manchester United’s seasonJuan Mata says win over Liverpool can turn around Manchester United’s season

Headway ‘shocked’ by Giggs comments after James incidentHeadway ‘shocked’ by Giggs comments after James incident

Manchester United to improve fan safety following death of supporterManchester United to improve fan safety following death of supporter

Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from footballBastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from football


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Alexis SanchezInter MilanMan UtdItaly Serie APremier LeagueTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chancesCeltic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Rob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean CroninRob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean Cronin

Tokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climateTokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climate


Lifestyle

Munster offers so many hidden gems with bargains, ideas and must-have products for the interiors enthusiast who is always on the lookout for something new, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Made in Munster: So many treasure troves for the interiors enthusiast

Aileen Lee in conversation with ceramist Hedi O'Neill.Made in Munster: 'My advice? Be free in your style’ - Ceramist Hedi O'Neill

Red lips are hot for autumn but can you make them part of your everyday makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks so.Code red: Making a statement with red lipstick for the everyday look

Welcome to the Autumn/Winter edition of ieStyle.Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy 'ieStyle' magazine

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »