Alexis Sanchez diagnosed with dislocated ankle and tendon damage

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Alexis Sanchez has been diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and tendon damage, Inter Milan have announced.

The Manchester United forward, on loan at Serie A side Inter, is still waiting to learn whether he requires surgery after sustaining the injury on Saturday during Chile’s goalless draw with Colombia in Alicante.

“Alexis Sanchez underwent medical tests earlier (on Tuesday) morning at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano,” Inter said on their official website.

“Results revealed a joint dislocation in his left ankle which has caused damage to the peroneus longus tendon.

The player will meet for further consultations with Professor Ramon Cugat in Barcelona on Wednesday, where they will seek to reach a decision on whether surgical intervention is necessary.

Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda said on Monday that Sanchez could be sidelined for up to three months.

Sanchez joined Inter on a season-long loan in August after failing to impress at Old Trafford and has scored once in four appearances for the Italian club.

His solitary goal came in Inter’s 3-1 win at Sampdoria last month before he was sent off in the same game for a second yellow card.

TOPIC: Premier League

