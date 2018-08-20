Home»Sport

Alexis Sanchez deletes tweets promoting new clothing range after fan backlash

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 05:25 PM

Alexis Sanchez published a video and photographs on Twitter to promote a new clothing range on Monday – but the tweets were soon deleted as Manchester United supporters complained.

Fans were quick to question the Chile international’s timing as the tweets came out just a day after the club’s surprise Premier League loss at Brighton.

The 29-year-old forward missed the 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium through injury.

Screenshot of one of Sanchez’s now deleted tweets (@Alexis_Sanchez)

No reasons were given for the removal of the tweets but the launch of JJO’s Alexis range could have been put on hold because of the fan response.

The player’s representatives have been contacted for comment by Press Association Sport.

The video showed Sanchez trying on various garments with a female model hiding behind a curtain watching him getting changed.

The advert also showed Sanchez’s naked torso along with the slogan, ‘More power, more seduction, more attitude, more success, more JJO’.

- Press Association


