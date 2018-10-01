Home»Sport

Alex McLeish insists there is nothing sinister in Tom Cairney’s absence from Scotland squad

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 05:10 PM

Scotland manager Alex McLeish insists there is “nothing sinister” in Tom Cairney’s absence from his latest squad.

Reports recently claimed England manager Gareth Southgate was keen to call up the Nottingham-born midfielder, who is yet to make his competitive debut for his father’s native country.

The Fulham midfielder returned from an ankle injury, which saw him withdraw from the previous international double header, as a 64th-minute substitute in his team’s 3-0 defeat by Everton on Saturday.

But the 27-year-old was not named in McLeish’s 23-man squad for the Nations League clash with Israel on October 11 and a home friendly against Portugal three days later.

McLeish said: “We contacted Fulham last week and at that moment they said Tom wasn’t going to be available. So we went along Fulham’s lines and for that reason we didn’t include Tom.

“But he only played for 20 minutes and he’s obviously missed a few weeks. It’s nothing sinister, it was more the dialogue we had with Fulham.

“Whenever we have had Tom Cairney in the squad, he has integrated in the group brilliantly and we would expect him to prolong his Scottish career.”

Martin Boyle looks set to play for Australia (Jeff Holmes/PA)

There was no place for Hibernian winger Martin Boyle, who is on the verge of an Australia call-up after their head coach, Graham Arnold, confirmed they were well down the line with paperwork to switch nationalities.

McLeish said: “Martin’s been in great form over the last year or so. I just felt we are pretty rich in that position. We have a lot of players and I don’t want to mess people about, just bringing them along as a cheerleader, bringing them along because they have been in great form of recent times.

“What will be, will be. If it’s meant for Martin to play for Scotland, it could happen. You have just got to watch this space and he has got to keep playing to that level. Australia may snatch him but at the moment I have got some really good players in that position.

“I was going to ask to take him (to Peru and Mexico) but he was ruled out through injury.”

Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna, left, is back in the squad (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has won a recall after missing last month’s defeat by Belgium and win over Albania with a hamstring injury. Robert Snodgrass and Steven Naismith retain their places after being drafted in late for the double header.

West Brom winger Matt Phillips and Cardiff’s Callum Paterson miss out while Sunderland’s Jon McLaughlin has replaced Jordan Archer as the third-choice goalkeeper.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Martin BoyleTom CairneyFulhamHibernianScotland

Related Articles

Joe Hart has risen to the challenge at Burnley – Sean Dyche

Jermain Defoe keen to follow former teammates by moving into management

Watch this awful passage of play during a Brasileirao match and try not to laugh

Watch a volleyball player channel their inner footballer in this amazing play

More in this Section

Marco Silva backs Cenk Tosun to hit the goal trail

'Check for termites': Watch this baseball player’s bat break in his hands on a swing and a miss

Hamilton prepared to return winning favour to Bottas

Some of my players care more than others, says Mourinho


Breaking Stories

The acts at Hard Working Class Heroes that caught our eye

2 minutes with Jack Monroe – who can’t stand mushy peas but adores a good curry

These garden hacks will help hedgehogs hibernate

6 of the best pieces of home fitness equipment to fit into your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »