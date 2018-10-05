Home»Sport

Alex Berenguer scores winner as Torino see off Frosinone

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 10:41 PM

Alex Berenguer struck a fine winner as Torino triumphed 3-2 at home against struggling Frosinone.

After Walter Mazzarri’s hosts had gone 2-0 up following goals from Tomas Rincon in the 20th minute and Daniele Baselli in the 46th, a fightback from Frosinone saw Edoardo Goldaniga reduce the deficit in the 58th and Camillo Ciano equalise six minutes later.

Berenguer then sent a delightful curling shot past Marco Sportiello and in from outside the box with around 20 minutes to go, and Torino almost added another goal soon after as Nicolas Nkoulou’s strike came back off the bar.

Torino move up from 12th to eighth in the table while winless Frosinone remain second-bottom. Moreno Longo’s side have taken just one point from eight games so far in what is their top-flight comeback campaign.- Press Association


