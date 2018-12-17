Aleksandar Mitrovic named Serbian Player of the Year

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has received Serbia’s Golden Ball award after being named the country’s best player for 2018.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful 12 months, hitting 31 goals for club and country.

He played a major role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League by scoring 12 times in the Championship following a January move from Newcastle.

After registering one goal in three appearances at the World Cup in Russia, he finished top scorer in the Nations League as Serbia won Group C4.

“It’s nice when you are appreciated in the country where you play, but there’s nothing more beautiful than when you are at home, with your people,” Mitrovic told the Serbian FA’s website.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and former Manchester City left-back Aleksandar Kolarov are among the previous recipients of the award.

- Press Association