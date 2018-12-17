NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic named Serbian Player of the Year

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 04:39 PM

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has received Serbia’s Golden Ball award after being named the country’s best player for 2018.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a successful 12 months, hitting 31 goals for club and country.

He played a major role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League by scoring 12 times in the Championship following a January move from Newcastle.

After registering one goal in three appearances at the World Cup in Russia, he finished top scorer in the Nations League as Serbia won Group C4.

“It’s nice when you are appreciated in the country where you play, but there’s nothing more beautiful than when you are at home, with your people,” Mitrovic told the Serbian FA’s website.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic and former Manchester City left-back Aleksandar Kolarov are among the previous recipients of the award.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Aleksandar MitrovicFulhamSerbiaPremier League

Related Articles

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope returns to action after lengthy shoulder injury

5 classic St Stephen's Day encounters

Muhamed Besic aiming to emulate Middlesbrough heroes in League Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at extending LA Galaxy stay

More in this Section

Klopp: It is one of the best wins since I joined Liverpool

Mourinho still has sights set on top four despite Anfield defeat

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Emery: Slip-ups mean Arsenal risk losing race for Europe


Lifestyle

The signs and symptoms of ME that you need to know

Why it can be OK to cease talking to someone – even if they’re family

Why Christmas as ‘just an aunty’ and not a mum is actually ideal

7 ways to make sure you don’t break out in spots over Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »