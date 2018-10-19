Home»Sport

Alaves claim top spot in LaLiga with victory at Celta Vigo

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 10:32 PM

Alaves claimed top spot in LaLiga following Tomas Pina’s second-half winner in the 1-0 success at Celta Vigo.

Midfielder Pina smashed home from close range in the 58th minute at Balaidos after the ball was laid back to him by Victor Laguardia.

The visitors, who are now a point clear of second-placed Sevilla having played a game more, went into the match on the back of a morale-boosting victory over European champions Real Madrid before the international break.

They could have fallen behind in the 35th minute when Celta’s Southampton loanee Sofiane Boufal was narrowly off target from the edge of the box.

Spain forward Iago Aspas went even closer for the hosts nine minutes into the second period when he rattled the right post with a powerful free-kick.

Pina then pounced to break the deadlock, before Alaves goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco produced fine saves to prevent Boufal and Brais Mendez from equalising as Celta’s winless run stretched to six matches.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Tomas PinaSpanish La LigaAlavesCelta VigoCelta Vigo vs AlavesBalaidos

More in this Section

Sarri: Hazard can realise his dreams at Chelsea

Tomane to make first European start against Toulouse

Munster make four changes to side to face Gloucester

Wimbledon to bring in final set tie-breaks from 2019


Breaking Stories

As Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner, here are 8 of her biggest fashion moments

This clever new app can help new parents decide if their baby needs to see a doctor

‘Acne won’t stop me living my life’ – Millie Mackintosh on how she got her skin under control

'Jesus, did I paint them?’; Robert Ballagh reacts to the nude portraits to him and his wife

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »