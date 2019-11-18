News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alas, it turns out you can lose 1-1 too

Alas, it turns out you can lose 1-1 too
Ireland's Matt Doherty celebrates scoring. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Larry Ryan
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 10:39 PM

Larry Ryan picks out five things we probably knew already from Ireland's draw with Denmark...

This was stick rather than twist

It has been that kind of campaign for Ireland, an exercise in brinkmanship, with Mick McCarthy seemingly content to leave it until the latest possible moment to make his decisive move. Ireland as a long-distance runner with a lethal kick.

Some of that was down to the convoluted qualification process — since it seemed impossible to be eliminated from Euro 2020 contention, what need for urgency?

The team Mick picked suggested he was prepared to wait a little longer, Alan Browne preferred to an attacker on the right, as Ireland appeared content to pack the midfield and stifle, forewarned of Christian Eriksen’s capacity to exploit Aviva space.

The Danes had the same idea

Åge Hareide’s boys didn’t exactly sprint from the blocks either. As our Danish correspondent Morten Glinvad told us this week, Hareide’s functional approach has essentially cost him his job, despite a useful tendency to never lose any matches.

Two years ago, ahead of the play-off second leg with Martin O’Neill’s men, Hareide insisted he hadn’t the patience to play wait-and-see football like Ireland. But he appears to have gained a little forbearance in the interim. Perhaps the two enforced first-half changes rattled the visitors, but Ireland enjoyed the better opportunities of a largely uneventful, but encouraging first half.

And at one point, George Hamilton and Jim Beglin jubilantly noted that the home side had actually shaded possession, 56% to 44%.

READ MORE

Ireland down (but not out) after a truly heroic effort

Putting ’em under pressure

The pre-cooked narrative suggested we’d wait for the substitutes’ arrival, for the big push. But Ireland lengthened stride in the third quarter, as this gradually morphed into the best outing of Mick McCarthy’s second coming. By the hour, we’d avenged the pain of that play-off exit, at least on the corner count, which read 5-1. There were enterprising flashes from Doherty, Browne and Hourihane, though McClean’s delivery continued to frustrate.

For the long-suffering Ireland supporter, there are some mixed feelings. Score now and we’d inevitably be subjected to 25 minutes of backs-to-the-wall terror. So we didn’t score.

Holding out for a hero

It was a night for a hero, Mick McCarthy had reminded us beforehand, and the first potential candidate summoned was Callum Robinson on 68 minutes. Instead, Martin Braithwaite stole in four minutes later for a heist that will haunt the watchman on duty, Matt Doherty.

Maybe Hareide would even prefer winning ugly, as a parting shot. Last month, he reminded his adopted land: “To me, good football is winning matches. Only that. That’s all that matters, especially for a national team.”

Joining the Dots

It would have been an unfortunate blot on the stop-start career of a player who hasn’t yet been able to convince his Ireland managers. So if there was a silver lining to the night, it was that Doherty immediately redeemed himself with the leveller.

Unfortunately, after many famous 1-1 Irish victories over the years, it turns out you can lose 1-1 too. Nevertheless,it was a performance that packs some sustenance for the interminable road back to Dublin 2020.

More on this topic

TV View: Harsh proof you don’t always get what you fought forTV View: Harsh proof you don’t always get what you fought for

Four decades of Danish pain continuesFour decades of Danish pain continues

We’re gutted, Stevens admits as best proves not enoughWe’re gutted, Stevens admits as best proves not enough

Euro qualifiers wrap: Switzerland top Group D after hitting Gibraltar for sixEuro qualifiers wrap: Switzerland top Group D after hitting Gibraltar for six

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Ireland V Denmark in numbersIreland V Denmark in numbers

For Irish football, the stakes have rarely been higherFor Irish football, the stakes have rarely been higher

‘We know we are not a crap team, we are a strong team’‘We know we are not a crap team, we are a strong team’

Ireland V Denmark: Who’ll be right on the night?Ireland V Denmark: Who’ll be right on the night?


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »