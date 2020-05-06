News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alan Reynolds to consider his Waterford future

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds says now is not the time to discuss whether he will still be at the helm of the club when League of Ireland football does return.

But he admits his future with the Blues is something to which he will have to give careful consideration.

“There’s a lot to be thought about between this and then,” he says. “It’s my hometown and I love doing it but there’s a lot of thinking to be done. We’ve no idea even when football is going to be back so it’s not something I want to talk about just yet.”

The Blues boss had earlier described as “a disgrace” the fact that management and players had only learned by e-mail of the club’s decision to temporarily lay them off, as Waterford became the third Premier Division side to take that measure as a result of financial losses incurred during the lockdown.

“I’ve said what I had to say, I’m just a little bit disappointed,” he told the Examiner. “I suppose what hasn’t come out is that we have been on the 70/30 Covid scheme (with the club topping up the government’s emergency subvention) for the last eight or nine weeks. People might be thinking we were getting paid as normal but that is not the case.”

During the lockdown, Reynolds and his staff have continued to engage remotely with the players.

“It was important to give the players guidelines, information and programmes to work with and we’ll continue to do that,” said the manager. “Hopefully this week there will be some clarity on when we’re due to be back.”

In a statement confirming their decision to temporarily lay off staff, the club said: ”It has been ten weeks since our last game and therefore the last time we generated any form of home game revenue. Despite these circumstances, we have kept our staff under employment until today. After much deliberation, we have had to follow Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic and temporarily lay off our staff to safeguard the future of the football club. We will review the situation when conditions improve.”

