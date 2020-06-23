News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alan Reynolds confirmed as Dundalk assistant manager

By Brendan O'Brien
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Alan Reynolds confirmed as Dundalk assistant manager
Alan Reynolds' apprenticeship in the dugout included spells at Derry City, St Pats, and Cork City before taking over at Waterford again. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Alan Reynolds has been confirmed as assistant manager at Dundalk.

The news comes as no surprise given the former Waterford boss, who stepped down from the role at the RSC just seven days, had been linked with the post in Louth, as well as a possible gig with the Republic of Ireland U21s.

The Airtricity League champions had an opening on their staff after assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins was appointed to Stephen Kenny's senior Republic of Ireland management structure last month.

Reynolds will join an operation headed by manager Vinny Perth and first-team coach John Gill at Oriel Park.

“Dundalk is a fantastic club and I’ll be working with a fantastic group of players so it would have been hard to turn down an offer like this,” Reynolds told dundalkfc.com.

“In fairness to Vinny and Dundalk, they went about things the right way. They asked Waterford for permission to speak to me and that was granted by the club. We’ve spoken a few times over the past couple of weeks and I’m just happy it’s done now.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “I need to adapt to becoming an assistant again and helping Vinny and John. It’s something I’ll have to get used to again but I’m looking forward to getting stuck in now.”

Reynolds did an excellent job at Waterford, taking the club back up to the Premier Division in his first season in charge and securing a fourth-place finish in their next campaign. A place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League was denied them due to a technicality arising from Uefa's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

A player with Waterford, Longford Town, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers, and Shelbourne, he took over as player-coach with Waterford in 2004 and took them to an FAI Cup final where they were beaten by Longford.

His apprenticeship in the dugout included spells at Derry City, St Pats, and Cork City before taking over at Waterford again. He departed the Blues last week after three-and-a-half years in charge.

The south-east club has temporarily laid off its players and management as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and the club expressed its understanding at Reynolds' decision to leave and thanked him for his contribution while in charge.

More on this topic

Scott McTominay signs new five-year contract with Manchester UnitedScott McTominay signs new five-year contract with Manchester United

Solskjaer backs 'best in the world' De Gea but expects Henderson to become Man United number oneSolskjaer backs 'best in the world' De Gea but expects Henderson to become Man United number one

Burnley thrashed by Manchester City after condemning ‘offensive’ fly-pastBurnley thrashed by Manchester City after condemning ‘offensive’ fly-past

Toni Rudiger reveals role in convincing Timo Werner to join ChelseaToni Rudiger reveals role in convincing Timo Werner to join Chelsea


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

GPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowdsGPA claim GAA scheduled later All-Ireland championships to ensure larger crowds

US PGA Championship to go ahead without spectatorsUS PGA Championship to go ahead without spectators

Jordan Henderson admits Liverpool lacked cutting edge against EvertonJordan Henderson admits Liverpool lacked cutting edge against Everton

Matteo Guendouzi escapes FA action after incident with Neal MaupayMatteo Guendouzi escapes FA action after incident with Neal Maupay


Lifestyle

Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time, and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series .Tuesday's TV Highlights: Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »