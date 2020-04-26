News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alan Pardew rules out taking a bonus for keeping ADO Den Haag up

By Press Association
Sunday, April 26, 2020 - 04:06 PM

ADO Den Haag manager Alan Pardew insists he will not be taking a bonus from the Dutch club for avoiding relegation.

Pardew, who took charge of the Dutch club in December, was reported to have received a sizeable bonus following the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) decision to cancel the season without any promotion or relegation.

Pardew’s side were seven points adrift of safety and almost certain to be in the relegation play-offs before the campaign was ended due to coronavirus.

In a statement on ADO Den Haag’s website, former Crystal Palace and Newcastle boss Pardew, whose contract runs out in June, said: “If I was already formally entitled to an amount, I would never want to receive it.

“In this difficult period, I would always return any bonus to the club, which will certainly find a good destination for it. ”


