Alan Browne starts as Mick McCarthy names Ireland team to face Denmark

By Stephen Barry
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 06:39 PM

Alan Browne is the surprise inclusion in the Republic of Ireland team to face Denmark tonight. 

Although the Corkman played in the 2-0 loss to Switzerland, his inclusion in the starting team for last Thursday's friendly against New Zealand appeared to rule him out of the running. 

However, the Preston midfielder is included on the right of a five-man midfield, which sees Conor Hourihane return alongside Glenn Whelan and Jeff Hendrick in the centre of the park.

The other two changes from the Switzerland game see Matt Doherty come in at right-back and David McGoldrick return up front.

The suspended Seamus Coleman, the injured Aaron Connolly, and James Collins are the three to drop out of the team, while Callum Robinson, who many expected to line up on the right flank, misses out.

Shane Duffy will captain the team in Coleman's absence.

Denmark have changed their front two from the 6-0 win over Gibraltar, with Yussuf Poulsen and Andreas Cornelius introduced, while Henrik Dalsgaard is brought in at right-back.

Ireland need a win to seal their place at Euro 2020, although they are guaranteed a play-off should they fail to do so.

