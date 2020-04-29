News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Alan Browne 'making the best out of a bad situation'

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 05:21 PM

Alan Browne 'making the best out of a bad situation'

The home fitness programme Preston North End have given their players means there can be no pigging out for Alan Browne during lockdown.

But there is plenty of Peppa Pig for the Ireland international, as the 25-year-old Cork native does his best to adjust to a professional footballer’s life in a time of pandemic.

“I’m all right but I’m starting to miss football now,” he has told the Lancashire Post.

“What’s good is that I’m getting to spend a lot of time with my family and baby (Hugo). It’s trying to make the best out of a bad situation. Along with everyone else I would prefer life to be back to normal. At home I’m in a bit of a routine now – get up in the morning, watch Peppa Pig with the baby, then do some training.

“Soon after all this started I took a bit of a break, had about a week off. I just needed a rest and this was an opportunity to do that. I know I’ve not played every game this season but over the last few years, I’ve barely had a break.

“I’m back at it now, I’ve got a treadmill and a weight bench in the garage which I use pretty much every day. I’ve been out running but I do find long runs quite difficult, to be fair. I know I do a lot of running in a game but it’s completely different being out there on the road.

“I’ve found a few decent routes and there is quite a bit of scenery along the way. That helps but I’d prefer to be out on the football pitch.”

While Preston have set May 16 as a target date for a return to training, the huge uncertainty about when football might resume in England means Browne is concentrating on taking things one day at a time.

“I’ve stopped looking at the updates from the Football League and things like that,” he said. “You see things mentioned and then they change, so I don’t take much notice.

“As a club, we just have to stay as professional as we can and everyone in the squad has been doing that. We have a really good bunch here, we all work hard and look out for one another. We have a group thing where people are checking in and everyone looks like they are keeping fit.

“As a group of players, we have to listen to the manager, listen to Tom Little and his fitness staff. We have to hope that football is back sooner rather than later.”

More on this topic

Neutral venues could be a safer option to host key matchesNeutral venues could be a safer option to host key matches

UEFA medical chief is not giving up on the 2019-20 seasonUEFA medical chief is not giving up on the 2019-20 season

Manchester United given permission to trial safe standing at Old TraffordManchester United given permission to trial safe standing at Old Trafford

Alan Pardew sets sights on managerial return in EnglandAlan Pardew sets sights on managerial return in England


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

FIFA refuses to give up hope on corruption trial related to the 2006 World CupFIFA refuses to give up hope on corruption trial related to the 2006 World Cup

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Vuelta a Espana cancel departure in Holland due to coronavirus pandemicVuelta a Espana cancel departure in Holland due to coronavirus pandemic

Rio Ferdinand says Government decision on restart date must be respectedRio Ferdinand says Government decision on restart date must be respected


Lifestyle

Dylan Thomas once wrote that the world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. By that standard, Eavan Boland transformed the world many times over, with a body of work that was accomplished and treasured in equal measure.Eavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewal

With no occasion to get dressed up and go out, dolling up the house is a happy alternative, writes Carol O’CallaghanSnap Happy

A new Sci-fi comedy series and a social-distancing edition of Operation Transformation are among today's top picksWednesday's TV Highlights: Clever sci-fi comedy and a socially-distanced Operation Transformation among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »