Alan Bennett ‘best centre-back in Cork City’s history’

By Martin Claffey

Cork City boss John Caulfield believes Alan Bennett will go down as the “best centre-back in the club’s history” and could still have a significant playing role next season.

Bennett will not be risked in tonight’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with Limerick at Turner’s Cross (7.45pm) after his assured performance in City’s 2-1 FAI Cup semi-final replay win over Bohemians on Monday night. Bennett was a calming force at the heart of the Cork defence and Caulfield paid tribute to the evergreen former Ireland international.

“People say he’s a warrior but he’s one of the most intelligent players we have,” said Caulfield.

Alan Bennett kisses the FAI Cup after winning it last season

“He’s a real leader, he has the know-how. I hear around the league people say he can’t do this or that but what he can do is defend. He is always where the ball is when it’s coming into your box — that’s the sign of an absolutely brilliant player.

“He’s been a presence on the pitch. He’ll possibly go down as the best centre back in the club’s history and he’s still a bit more playing to do.”

Bennett signed a two-year deal in November 2017 but found his chances limited in this campaign. He has impressed on his return in recent weeks.

“There’s certain guys won’t be here next year for different reasons but Alan is a guy who could be part of the plan next year,” said Caulfield yesterday.

Me and him need to sit down. He’s at university at the moment, he’s also qualified as an elite academy coach. He has opportunities to go into business or football. I need to sit down with Alan. I’m close to him, but he has to look at himself and his body. Certainly it would be a nicer conversation if he had a cup winner’s medal around his neck.

City will make several changes from Monday night’s win over Bohs, with youngsters Ronan Hurley, Pierce Phillips, Shane Daly Butz, and Cian Murphy all likely to feature. Steven Beattie, Colm Horgan, Karl Sheppard, and Johnny Dunleavy are all ruled out, while Gearóid Morrissey and Garry Buckley are doubts tonight.

Josh O’Hanlon’s future at Turner’s Cross appears unclear, as the striker remains on leave, with Caulfield saying that situation is unlikely to change in the near future.

It’s been a season to forget for Limerick FC, with the Markets Field club’s future looking increasing uncertain amid serious financial issues.

Just like City, their most important dates of the season will be when their Premier Division regular season campaign comes to an end, when they face into a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off with Finn Harps or Drogheda United.

Harps and Drogheda meet at United Park tonight (7.45pm) in the first leg of their play-off to decide who will get a shot at the Shannonsiders.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan has injury worries over winger Mark Timlin and midfielder Mark Coyle. Horgan believes Tim Clancy’s Drogs side will have gained momentum from their dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Shels on Monday night which earned the right to play Harps.

“That result will have given Drogheda a lot of confidence so our players, after nearly three weeks without a competitive game, must be ready for that challenge from the very start at United Park,” Horgan told Finnharps.com.

Back to the Premier Division, and there could be some champagne football at the RSC, when champions Dundalk travel to Waterford, as both teams may be in celebratory mood.

The Lilywhites sealed the title last week while Cork’s win over Bohs also confirmed Waterford will play European football next season. Alan Reynolds maintains that Waterford won’t let up as they bid to overtake Shamrock Rovers. “We’re not finished yet. We might be guaranteed a top four finish, but we’re going to keep pushing for the third.”

Waterford have fitness worreis over Cory Galvin, Stanley Aborah, and Kenny Browne while Sander Puri (international duty) and Noel Hunt (groin) are out.

In tonight’s other Premier Division game, St Patrick’s Athletic host Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby at Inchicore. Pat’s have both Darragh Markey and Dean Clarke available after suspension. Striker Christy Fagan remains out with a knee injury, while Achille Campion faces a late fitness test.

Rising star and Ireland U17 international Eabha O’Mahony of Cork City has been named the Continental Tyres Women’s National League Player of the Month. The 16-year old has enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough season following her move to the WNL club from Lakewood Athletic.