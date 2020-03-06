News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ajax tell three of its coaching staff to stay home over coronavirus fears

Ajax assistant coach Christian Poulsen.
By Press Association
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 08:51 AM

Ajax assistant coach Christian Poulsen and two other members of the Dutch club’s coaching staff have been told to stay at home due to concerns over coronavirus, it has been reported.

Poulsen, exercise physiologist Alessandro Schoenmaker and an unnamed physiotherapist are in isolation after attending a birthday party today with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Club spokesperson Miel Brinkhuis told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “It is true that there are three preventative employees at home. The trio have no complaints.”

All three club members are being monitored, but have not shown signs of having coronavirus.

Brinkhuis added: “And if it stays that way until Thursday, the employees can resume their work at the club.”

Ajax are currently top of the Eredivisie table, ahead of AZ Alkmaar on goal difference, and are scheduled to play at Heerenveen on Saturday.

