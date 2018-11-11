Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha needs time to grieve for his father – Marc Albrighton

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton believes vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha must be given time to grieve following the death of his father.

The Foxes were held to a goalless Premier League draw by Burnley on Saturday, the first home game since owner Vichai died with four others when his helicopter crashed outside the ground on October 27.

An emotional Aiyawatt, known at Top, saluted fans during a lap of the pitch with the squad and staff after the game.

Albrighton suffered his own personal tragedy when his mother-in-law Sue Davey died in the 2015 Tunisia terror attack and feels Top needs privacy after a public tragedy.

“It’s difficult, I know after what I went through it’s hard to take advice from people because everyone’s situation is different,” he said.

“The way I dealt with mine may be different to the way he may deal with his. I feel I’ve come through what happened to me and he will come through what he is going through at the moment.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with him, we’ve seen a lot of him in Thailand and here. He’s staying strong.

“He won’t tell us anything moving forward with what’s going to happen (with the club) but everyone needs to realise he’s a normal person, he has family and close friends and he needs to spend time with them.”

All staff, including the players, have been given Monday off by chief executive Susan Whelan, who has led the effort over the last two weeks, to allow them to switch off and as a gesture of thanks for their work in tragic circumstances.

Albrighton added: “The last two weeks have been a bit of a blur, we haven’t had the chance to reflect on what’s happened.

“Saturday marked the end of the last two weeks and we have got two weeks without a game. It might be a bit of a reflective time.

“It’s still going to be difficult, it’s still going to be raw, but it’s important to take time to reflect on what’s happened.”

On Saturday, former managers Claudio Ranieri, Nigel Pearson and Craig Shakespeare attended while thousands marched from the city centre to the game in memory of Srivaddhanaprabha and Kaveporn Punpare, Nusara Suknamai, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer, who also lost their lives.

Boss Claude Puel conceded it would be difficult to find a degree of normality after the tragedy.

He said: “I think it will be a challenge all the time to manage the day before the game to find the good rewards and to prepare to have the focus and concentration without the emotion preventing the right performance.

“We will see step-by-step, to anticipate and manage this situation.

“We want to perform and we cannot play all the time with the emotion. We need to speak about football, about details, different things.

“We will see if we can manage this situation. I have confidence because my players have grown up and they learn a lot.”

The closest Leicester came to a winner was when Matt Lowton cleared Jamie Vardy’s drive off the line while Rachid Ghezzal hit the bar.

Burnley, a point above the relegation zone, offered little threat as their winless run was extended to five games.

