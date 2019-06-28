Airtricity League wrap: Dundalk stretch lead at top as Bohs seal late win

The Airtricity Premier Division has seen Dundalk win the top-of-the-table clash at Tallaght Stadium tonight.

Dundalk now hold an eight-point lead over Shamrock Rovers thanks to a cheeky Sean Gannon goal 18 minutes from time to give Vinny Perth's side a 1-0 away win over Rovers.

Elsewhere, third-placed Bohemians beat Waterford 2-1 after an injury-time strike from Michael Barker.

It came after to a pair of own goals, one scored by Barker, in the first half at the RSC.

In Ballybofey, it finished with a 2-0 win for Finn Harps.

Nathan Boyle scored in the 28th and 78th minutes to gave the home side the spoils against Sligo Rovers.

At Turner's Cross Cork City suffered a 4-1 defeat to Derry City.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, who missed a second-half penalty, scored a hat-trick for the Candystripes.

It was a dominant display by the Candystripes, but City’s display left more than a lot to be desired, with the home goal not coming until the very end, scored by Graham Cummins, who is likely to be on his way to Shamrock Rovers next week.

The final Premier Division game tonight has seen UCD lose 1-0 to St Pat's at Belfield from a Kevin Toner header just after the half hour.

Shelbourne remain five points clear at the top of the First Division after their 1-0 win at Limerick.

Drogheda are still their closest rivals after a last-minute Luke McNally goal saw them beat Bray 1-0.

Elsewhere, Cabinteely were 2-0 winners at home to 10-man Wexford, while Galway and Athlone drew 1-1.