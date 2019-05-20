Airtricity League wrap: Dramatic night sees Dundalk stay top

Dundalk have managed to stay ahead in their battle with Shamrock Rovers for the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title this evening.

However, they had to rely on a dramatic late penalty at Oriel Park to do so as it ended Dundalk 2 Bohemians 1.

Danny Grant scored a goal after only two minutes for Bohs after beating goalkeeper Gary Rogers from a tight angle.

However, the away side then had substitute Ryan Graydon sent off nine minutes after the break for a second yellow card for a foul on Daniel Cleary.

The home side then levelled 10 minutes later through Georgie Kelly who converted from close range before they earned a win six minutes into added time from a penalty scored by Patrick Hoban.

It is the second time in five weeks that an injury-time Hoban penalty has felled Bohs at Oriel Park.

It keeps them at the top of the table on goal difference ahead of Rovers who recorded a 3-0 win over Finn Harps in Ballybofey tonight.

Aaron Greene and Dylan Watts were the scorers in the first half for the Dublin club, with Greene scoring again with five minutes to go from a free kick.

Tonight's other game was at Belfield, where it finished UCD 0 Cork City 1 after teenager Cian Bargary marked his league debut with the all-important goal.

Six minutes after his introduction, Tipperary native Bargary made his mark as he reacted when Karl Sheppard’s looping header eluded goalkeeper Conor Kearns and came back off the crossbar, leaving a straightforward finish.