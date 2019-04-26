NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Airtricity League wrap: Defeat narrows Rovers' lead at top of table

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 10:06 PM

Shamrock Rovers have seen their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division shorn to four points.

Stephen Bradley's side suffered a second defeat of the week, this time a 2-1 loss away to a Dundalk side who themselves are up to second.

Bohemians drop to third after behing held to a scoreless draw by Waterford at Dalymount.

Cork City's woeful season continues with a 2-0 defeat away to Derry.

The Leesiders also had Conor McCormack sent off at the Brandywell.

St Pat's got the better of UCD in the Dublin derby at Richmond Park, winning 2-0, while bottom side Finn Harps drew 1-1 away to Sligo Rovers.

Cabinteely remain top of the First Division despite being held to a 1-1 draw away to Bray Wanderers tonight.

Shelbourne are second after a 3-0 win over nine-man Galway.

While Wexford move off the bottom with a 2-0 win over Athlone.

