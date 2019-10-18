Airtricity League wrap: Cork beat Dundalk; UCD relegated; Bohs seal European spot

While it may not have had the same importance as recent meetings between the sides, Cork City's 1-0 victory over Dundalk was lustily hailed by the home crowd.

Dáire O’Connor’s goal just before the half-time whistle was the difference, giving City a first win over the Lilywhites since April of 2018 and back-to-back league victories for the first time since May of this year.

The Rebel Army had to defend well in the second half, and had goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan to thank for a number of good saves late on, tipping over a Robbie Benson shot and then brilliantly denying Dane Massey, as they held out to build on the win over UCD last week.

Elsewhere, UCD's relegation was confirmed with a 3-0 loss to Shamrock Rovers.

Joey O'Brien, Graham Cummins, and Brandon Kavanagh got the goals for the Hoops.

Meanwhile, Keith Long's Bohemians sealed a Europa League place. They lost James Finnerty to a red card but still got the draw they needed away to St Pat's, as it ended 0-0.

Finn Harps look certain to be in a relegation play-off against either Cabinteely or Drogheda, despite a 1-0 over Waterford.

Joshua Smith's early goal gave them the win but they're nine points behind Cork with three games to go.

In the promotion-relegation play-off semi-final first leg, Cabinteely and Drogheda drew 1-1, with Jake Hyland cancelling out Kieran 'Marty' Waters' strike for the hosts.