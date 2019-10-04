News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Airtricity League wrap: A good night for Bohs, all to play for in First Division play-off

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:05 PM

The race for European continued in the Airtricity Premier Division tonight, with three sides gunning for one remaining Europa League spot.

Cork City continue to look for their first win under Neale Fenn as they went down to a freak goal against Bohemians at Dalymount Park tonight.

It was the kind of goal that summed up City’s frustrating season in many ways.

The second half was barely a minute old when Bohs right-back and captain Derek Pender played a nice one-two with Luke Wade-Slater, but looked to have overhit his cross.

However, City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan, in catching the ball, fell just behind the line and the home side were in front.

Overall, Bohs were deserving of the victory as they had the better of the play and created more, reflecting the sides’ current standing in the league table.

At Oriel Park, Derry City lost away to the champions Dundalk when Daniel Kelly struck just after the hour mark from an excellent Sean Gannon cross.

St Pat's' European hopes suffered a dent with a 2-0 defeat to Waterford at Richmond Park.

Both goals coming courtesy of Michael O'Connor in the 6th and 82nd minutes.

Finn Harps appear destined for the relegation playoff following a scoreless draw with bottom side UCD in Ballybofey.

It is honours even in the First Division play-off after Cabinteely and Longford played out a goalless draw at Stradbrook.

The sides will meet again at City Calling Stadium next Friday.


