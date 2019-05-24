NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Airtricity League wrap: 10-man Bohs suffer late defeat

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 09:59 PM

There is no change at the top of the Premier Division this evening as both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers recorded victories tonight.

At Oriel Park, a last-minute Kevin Toner clearance cannoned off Sean Hoare and into the St. Pat's net to give the Lilywhites a 1-nil win at Oriel Park.

Rovers ran out 2-0 winners over Cork City at Tallaght Stadium.

Goals from Joey O'Brien and Roberto Lopes in the second half were enough to keep Rovers in the hunt for the title.

Third-placed Bohemians suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park after Derek Pender got a straight red card for a foul with 20 minutes to go.

Up to that point, the sides were level with a goal apiece, Romeo Parkes putting Sligo ahead, only for the Bit O' Red to be pegged back five minutes later by a Conor Levingston strike.

However, Parkes struck back for the away side on the 89th minute to condemn Bohs to a home loss.

There were 18 minutes of time added on to the first half following serious injuries to Dinny Corcoran and Dante Leverock.

Derry are now just a point off Bohs after a Ciaron Harkin hat-trick helped them to a 4-0 win at home to Finn Harps, while a first-half goal from Zack Elbouzedi has given Waterford a 1-0 win over UCD at the RSC.

KEYWORDS

soccerLeague of IrelandAirtricity League

