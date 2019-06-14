Airtricity League: Mandroiu strike seals Boh's unbeaten streak against Rovers

Bohemians won tonight's Dublin derby at Dalymount Park 2-1.

Danny Mandroiu's second half wonderstrike looks like maintaining Bohs' 2-year unbeaten streak against Shamrock Rovers.

Full Time: Bohemians 2-1 Shamrock Rovers. What a game at Dalymount Park! Full reaction coming up next. Live now on eir Sport 1!#DublinDerby pic.twitter.com/acr7w3G9BE June 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Cork City moved up a spot to seventh with a draw against Sligo Rovers, the Rebel Army will have been disappointed not to build on a good start.

Before 1,984 at the Showgrounds, City had a great start through Graham Cummins’ early opener but Sligo provided a strong reaction and it was hard to argue that the Bit o’Red didn’t deserve at least a draw.

The result means that City are seventh as they go into the summer break, but with Waterford, a point behind, having three games in hand on Cork.

When you score your first @SSEAirtricityLg goal & it secures all three points. Well done 18 year old Jake Walker, here’s to many more! #Saints2019 🔴⚪️⚽️ (📷 Inpho) pic.twitter.com/pH2XfaCqlY — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) June 14, 2019

In Inchicore, a Jake Walker strike seven-minutes from time gave St Pat's their first win in four-games with a 1-0 victory at home to Finn Harps.