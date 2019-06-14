News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Airtricity League: Mandroiu strike seals Boh's unbeaten streak against Rovers

Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Bohemians won tonight's Dublin derby at Dalymount Park 2-1.

Danny Mandroiu's second half wonderstrike looks like maintaining Bohs' 2-year unbeaten streak against Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, Cork City moved up a spot to seventh with a draw against Sligo Rovers, the Rebel Army will have been disappointed not to build on a good start.

Before 1,984 at the Showgrounds, City had a great start through Graham Cummins’ early opener but Sligo provided a strong reaction and it was hard to argue that the Bit o’Red didn’t deserve at least a draw.

The result means that City are seventh as they go into the summer break, but with Waterford, a point behind, having three games in hand on Cork.

In Inchicore, a Jake Walker strike seven-minutes from time gave St Pat's their first win in four-games with a 1-0 victory at home to Finn Harps.

