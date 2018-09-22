Áine O’Gorman leaves positive legacy on women’s game

There was a common theme through many of the well-wishes Áine O’Gorman received upon her international retirement.

“You were the best teammate on and off the pitch! You were instrumental in changing women’s football in Ireland for the better!” wrote Ireland’s most-capped international Emma Byrne.

“Áine has had a fantastic international career and has had a profound impact on the growth of the sport in this country,” said Ireland manager Colin Bell.

Best of luck to @Aineogor9 on her retirement from international football. The 100 cap holder assisted the game here to reach a new level both on and off the field, setting standards for the next generation of young Irish sports women to follow #aineirishlegend pic.twitter.com/BXvWNWwhkJ— PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) September 17, 2018

After 100 caps and 13 goals for Ireland, people couldn’t help but also remember O’Gorman’s role in the threatened strike of April 2017.

She spoke at the time of her concern that her international career may be endangered but, now, that moment is part of her legacy.

“It hasn’t all sunk in yet. It’s been overwhelming,” O’Gorman said when asked about the tributes she’s received.

“It’s great to see the changes since I started my career. The women’s game is a lot more professional now, on the pitch and off the pitch. We’ve got much better media coverage and that puts pressure on us to perform, but it’s a good pressure.

“We improved the standard off the pitch and then we’d to make sure we delivered on the pitch. It’s something that needed to be done for the team to go to the next level and qualify for the European Championships.

“Hopefully now the legacy lives on and continues to improve, not just for women’s football but women’s sport in Ireland.”

Her international career ended in a symbolic changing of the guard, getting subbed off in the final moments of her 100th appearance for Isibeal Atkinson, coming on for her first cap.

“I got injured at the start of the last campaign so I just wanted to get back playing. But it was always in the back of my mind to see how the end of this campaign goes and where I’m at.

“I met the manager and then that was it.

“I’m happy with my decision and to move forward into the next chapter. I’ve been playing for 12 years and it’s a huge commitment. Essentially you put your whole life on the line. You plan everything you do in your life, whether it’s work, family, around your international fixtures.

“It was another three years commitment for the next campaign so I thought I’d take a step back and let the young talent come through.”

O’Gorman began her international life as a striker, aged 16, but has played everywhere bar in goal and centre-back in the intervening 12 years. “I’ve played in too many positions,” she quips, when asked about her versatility. “A jack of all trades and a master of none!”

As for the best moment of her international career, the Peamount United star begins with the regrets.

“It’s hard because we never reached a major championships and that’s something I’m disappointed with. But the game against Germany where we were pipped at the post in the last minute [3-2] was a memorable game and when we played out in Portugal and won 2-1 in tough circumstances [O’Gorman scored the winner].”

There was another thread weaving through those post-retirement well-wishes.

“I really hope that Áine will stay in the game and contribute even further to women’s football,” said Bell. “Her experience and knowledge would be invaluable to young players.” He, and many more, will be happy to hear she’s planning to do her UEFA B Licence in November.

“If I throw myself at it [coaching], I’m going to throw myself at it 100%. I’ll wait ‘til the time is right that I can fulfil my goals in that regard.”

For now, it’s back to normality with another trip to Wexford Youths today – O’Gorman scored as Peamount won the League Cup at Ferrycarrig Park last Saturday – and then to Galway WFC on Tuesday evening. Plus, there’s her 6am starts in work at the Glenview Leisure Club in between.

For someone who’s just ‘retired’, she’s busy as ever.