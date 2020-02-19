Aine O’Gorman back in the Irish frame

Aine O’Gorman has come out of international retirement and been named in Vera Pauw’s provisional squad for Ireland's crucial Euro 2021 qualifiers against Greece in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, March 5 and away to Montenegro on Wednesday, March 11.

O’Gorman announced her retirement from the international game in 2018, with 100 caps and 13 goals for her country to her name but, at the request of Pauw, the Peamount United player has overturned that decision and once again made herself available for duty in the green shirt.

“She will bring a lot of experience, that is the key reason we have asked her to be available for us,” said Pauw. “We have a few injuries, including two full-backs, and we would not bring her in if we did not feel she can make an impact on the field and in that position.”

Also returning to the squad are Courtney Brosnan, Harriet Scott, Megan Connolly, Niamh Farrelly, Ruesha Littlejohn and Heather Payne, who all missed last November’s draw away to Greece.

Defenders Keeva Keenan and Megan Campbell are both ruled out due to injury, while Eabha O’Mahony and Emily Whelan will be part of Dave Connell’s Women’s Under-19 squad for three UEFA Elite Phase qualifiers in Czech Republic.

Trailing behind Group I leaders Germany, Pauw’s team are unbeaten after three games played and will be keen to pick up more points as the race for qualification for next year’s finals tournament in England heats up.

The squad, which will be trimmed down, will meet up on the weekend starting Friday, February 28 to kick off preparations for the two games. Over 3,500 tickets have already gone for the game against Greece in Tallaght

READ MORE Caelan Doris on bench in unchanged Ireland side for England clash

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Charlton Athletic)

Midfielders: Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (University of Hartford), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (West Ham United)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)