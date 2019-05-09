NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Aiden McGeady set for Sunderland return ahead of League One play-offs

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 06:32 PM

Winger Aiden McGeady is ready to boost Sunderland’s bid for League One play-off glory as he prepares to return to training ahead of Saturday’s semi-final showdown with Portsmouth.

The Republic of Ireland international missed the final two games of the regular season as he was given time to nurse the foot injury with which he had been playing after undergoing a series of pain-killing injections.

However, he is due to resume training on Friday ahead of the first leg clash with Checkatrade Trophy final conquerors Pompey at the Stadium of Light.

Manager Jack Ross said: “He will train tomorrow, but that has been a conscious decision. He possibly could have trained today, but this prolonged break that he has been able to have has been of real benefit to him.

“Look, ideally he would have another two or three weeks, four weeks of rest to enable to be completely healed, but he’s certainly benefited from it. He feels good, he’s looking forward to the game.”

McGeady is likely to be joined in the squad by Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman, who have both shaken off knocks in timely fashion, while striker Duncan Watmore – who has been out of action since March with an ankle ligament problem – could yet play a role in the play-off campaign.

Ross said: “He only just returned to full training today, so we’ll see how he reacts over the course of today and tomorrow morning. Saturday obviously comes around pretty quickly, but we’ll see how he is over the next two or three days.

“He may come back into the thought-process for the second leg depending on where we are and what we need from the game because obviously how we approach that game will be determined partly by what happens on Saturday.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

LP has her heart on sleeve in passionate songs

Publishing sanctioned nurses' details could lead some 'to consider suicide', INMO conference hears

Dáil committee hears why 89% of disqualified drivers continue to drive on the roads

Solicitor 'horrified' by article about CAB visit to Gerald Kean's offices

KEYWORDS

Aiden McGeadyDuncan WatmoreJack RossLeague 1PortsmouthSunderlandSunderland vs Portsmouth

More in this Section

Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October

Danny Rose tells Ruud Gullit to ‘eat his words’ after thrilling Spurs fightback

Lampard claims in-form Derby are underdogs for play-off clash with Leeds

James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other


Lifestyle

Tried and tested: The new Starbucks cold coffees

Meet the people behind four Irish businesses setting the bar for sustainable food production

Approval ratings: Dr Harry Barry on the common mistake parents are making

A taste of the weird and wonderful kohlrabi plant

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »