News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aguero scores every time – I must do the same, says Jesus

Aguero scores every time – I must do the same, says Jesus
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 11:06 AM

Gabriel Jesus accepts playing the Sergio Aguero role will require him to score more goals after his superb double for Manchester City at Burnley.

The Brazil striker curled in a brilliant opener and then smashed in a volley as the champions eased to a 4-1 Premier League victory at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Jesus is currently leading the City line in the absence of injured record goalscorer Aguero, who will also miss Saturday’s derby against Manchester United.

The 22-year-old’s goals ended a wait of nine matches for him to get on the score sheet but he has largely had to play second fiddle to the prolific Aguero.

Jesus said: “I know my qualities – I know I can score. I have to score when I play. Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition. I want to play and score every time.”

City had gone into the game trailing leaders Liverpool by 11 points after a frustrating draw at Newcastle last weekend.

Gabriel Jesus volleys home his second goal against Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA).
Gabriel Jesus volleys home his second goal against Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA).

Yet there were no signs of lethargy as they completely dominated against the Clarets. Jesus opened the scoring after 24 minutes when he raced on to a David Silva ball and curled past Nick Pope.

He volleyed in a Bernardo Silva cross from six yards to double the lead early in the second half and the impressive Rodri added a third with a thunderous strike on 68 minutes.

Riyad Mahrez claimed a late fourth before Robbie Brady struck a Burnley consolation.

Jesus said: “It is a confidence (booster) for us. This time the Premier League is so difficult.

“Liverpool are now eight points in front of us. We have to play all the matches like a final to win.

“We knew this game was going to be difficult, we know this when we come to play against Burnley but we played good again.”

Aguero, who watched the match from the stands, tweeted:  “Great work team! Let’s keep it up.”

READ MORE

Clotet handed Birmingham job on permanent basis

More on this topic

Super-sub Schlupp seals points for Palace as Eagles soar to fifthSuper-sub Schlupp seals points for Palace as Eagles soar to fifth

Jesus double helps City get back to winning waysJesus double helps City get back to winning ways

Is this Amazon stream set to become raging torrent?Is this Amazon stream set to become raging torrent?

We’re going into games expecting to win – Oxlade-Chamberlain hails Reds beliefWe’re going into games expecting to win – Oxlade-Chamberlain hails Reds belief

footballGabriel JesusSergio AgueroPremier LeagueBurnleyMan CityBurnley vs Man CityTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Saudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for JoshuaSaudi showdown won’t be end of Ruiz rivalry for Joshua

O’Donovan and Collins win cracking deciderO’Donovan and Collins win cracking decider

Dublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest giftDublin philosophy — as much as their football — was Jim Gavin’s greatest gift

'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep'Dream come true' as Sam Bennett joins Deceuninck-QuickStep


Lifestyle

December isn’t just about putting on the glitz!Weekend Code: December isn't just about putting on the glitz

Three reviews this week: Two albums and one theatre.Reviews: Drama at Inish, Space Dimension Controller & Mtendere Mandowa

In December, the gaming industry is usually quieter than Santa’s social life.GameTech: Boneworks looks likely to hit target

Labrinth has been busy working with the likes of Beyoncé and Kanye West, and has channelled his outlook on the fame game into his own album, writes Ed Power.Don’t call it a comeback: Labrinth on his new album Imagination and The Misfit Kid

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »