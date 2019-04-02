NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Aguero ruled out of Manchester City home clash with Cardiff

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 03:02 PM

Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City’s home clash with Cardiff on Wednesday night, boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Argentinian striker went off against Fulham on Saturday through injury and has not yet trained this week.

Guardiola said at a press conference previewing the game: “He didn’t train the last two days. Tomorrow he is not able.

“Hopefully next Saturday, next Wednesday. We will see his evolution in the next few days.”

Guardiola claims City will treat the Cardiff clash as a cup final and is wary of the threat posed by the Welsh club, who suffered a controversial late defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

“They are not a team that is already done,” he said. “They have spirit and what they do, they do well.

“We know how we are going to play. For us it is a final – every single game.”

Benjamin Mendy could return against Cardiff (Adam Davy/PA)

Fabian Delph also remains sidelined but Benjamin Mendy could feature.

Guardiola added: “Sergio and Fabian Delph are out but the other ones are OK.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

'F*cking faggot', 'f*cking cabbage' and people saying they'd wait for me in car park: Referee details abuse at underage game

More on this topic

Callum Hudson-Odoi in line for first Premier League start

Defiant Warnock renews attack on referees’ chief

Police investigating alleged Jordan Pickford fight video

Neil Warnock to avoid FA charge over on-pitch staredown with officials

KEYWORDS

Pep GuardiolaSergio AgueroPremier LeagueMan City

More in this Section

Nora Stapleton appointed as Sport Ireland Women in Sport Lead

Zidane: I don’t want to see Madrid without Varane

Callum Hudson-Odoi in line for first Premier League start

'The scan yesterday couldn’t have been a lot better': Rory Best eases injury concerns


Lifestyle

Cork masterclass gives a lesson on how to dress like a drag queen

Moo Crew winners give a thumbs-up to dairy

Dani Dyer: ‘Mum thought I was on the verge of taking my own life’

'I'd like to do that': A tale of a Cavan man who was in flying form

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »